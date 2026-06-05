Sudan: State Minister for Finance Chairs Monthly Revenue Collection Meeting At Taxation Chamber

KHARTOUM, June 3, 2026 (SUNA) - State Minister at the Ministry of Finance Mohamed Nour Abdel Dayem chaired the monthly periodic meeting to discuss revenue collection at the Taxation Chamber headquarters in Khartoum on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the Chamber's Secretary-General Badr Al-Tamam Mohamed Saad, directors of general directorates, and tax directors from all states via video conference.

During the meeting, the State Minister reviewed the overall performance and collection position, as well as the challenges facing the taxation system. He also briefed directors on the Public Finance Reform Project, particularly the tax reforms currently being undertaken by the ministry through the Taxation Chamber.

The State Minister affirmed that the ministry attaches great importance to the Chamber as a cornerstone for state digitalization, stressing the need to ensure tax justice and strengthen transparency.

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He explained that the ministry is moving rapidly to complete computerization processes within the Chamber, alongside efforts to build the capacities of staff members.

He added that Sudan has made progress in tax reform programs according to assessments by international bodies, while taking into account the adoption of a model suited to the country's current conditions.

The minister noted that the ministry is reviewing all illegal levies and examined the challenges facing some state branches of the Chamber and ways to address them.

For his part, Badr Al-Tamam expressed his appreciation for the visit, which coincided with the monthly meeting on revenue collection. He reviewed the Chamber's performance from January to May 2026, which received praise from the State Minister of Finance.

He added that the meeting extensively discussed the Chamber's computerization process, focusing particularly on the electronic invoicing program, which provides accurate data for proper tax assessment, thereby maximizing state revenues, broadening the tax base horizontally, and enhancing transparency.

Al-Tamam also noted that the State Minister has remained closely engaged with the Chamber since assuming office, particularly in monitoring efforts to modernize performance through digitalization.