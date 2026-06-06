Sudan: Nine Killed in Fresh Drone Strike On South Darfur, 'Sniper Deployment' Amid Rising Intertribal Kassala Tensions

Kubum / Kassala — At least nine civilians were killed in a fresh drone attack on the town of Kubum in South Darfur on Thursday, four days after an earlier strike killed 20 people. The attack came as rights groups warned of escalating tribal tensions in the region, while tribal leader Mohamed El Amin Turk accused unnamed parties of deploying snipers in Kassala ahead of a rally by his supporters.

Local sources told Radio Dabanga that a drone targeted a civilian vehicle in the Mansi neighbourhood of Kubum on Thursday, killing the driver instantly.

Witnesses said the drone continued westwards before carrying out a second strike that killed eight more people.

The attack followed another drone strike on Monday morning that killed at least 20 civilians, including two women and two children, and injured five others.

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On Thursday, groups representing members of the Beni Halba community published the names of the 20 people killed and five wounded in Monday's attack.

In a statement, the groups said the incidents highlighted the grave dangers facing civilians in Kubum locality and underscored the urgent need to protect civilians and prevent attacks on populated areas.

Rights groups warn of growing tribal conflict

The Sudanese Group for the Defence of Rights and Freedoms and the Darfur Bar Association expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Kubum and surrounding areas.

In a joint statement, the organisations cited the destruction of villages, the burning of markets, and the spread of hate speech linked to tensions between members of the Salamat and Beni Halba communities.

They warned that the violence threatened social cohesion not only between the two tribes but across South Darfur and the wider region.

The groups called on both sides to immediately halt hostilities and resolve their differences through dialogue, traditional reconciliation mechanisms and compensation arrangements. They also urged all parties to protect public and private property and avoid further escalation.

Turk accuses rivals of 'deploying snipers in Kassala'

In Kassala, Beja Council leader Mohamed El Amin Turk accused unnamed parties of deploying snipers in the city's market area on Thursday as his supporters gathered for a public rally.

Turk, who serves as the general supervisor of the Hadendowa tribes, said organisers moved the event to a hall on the western side of the city to avoid possible confrontations.

His allegations came as authorities extended the state of emergency in Kassala State for a further three months and deployed police and other regular forces across parts of the city.

Addressing armed supporters, Turk urged tribesmen to refrain from responding to provocations on social media for 15 days.

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"We want a truce in the media," he said, calling on tribal leaders to publicly disown anyone who incites hatred online.

Calls for tribal boundary demarcation

Turk also called for the demarcation of tribal boundaries and accused previous governments of transferring territory belonging to his community to other groups.

"I have the right to demand the rights of my tribe," he said, adding that he would convene meetings with tribal leaders to discuss boundary maps and land disputes.

He called for the implementation of previous agreements, including compensation for victims of tribal conflicts.

"Tribal conflicts will only end through reconciliation and compensation," he said.

Turk further proposed a pact among tribal leaders to prevent armed clashes inside Kassala city and protect civilians.

"We are not advocates of sedition, and we have no desire to shed blood," he said, while urging community leaders to resolve disputes through dialogue.