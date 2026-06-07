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For generations, Africa has exported its wealth and imported its future.

From copper and cobalt to crude oil and natural gas, the continent has supplied the raw materials that power global industries while receiving only a fraction of the value generated from them. The result has been a paradox that has defined Africa’s economic story for decades: a continent rich in resources but poor in industrial development.

This reality is now being challenged.

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Mozambique’s recent decision to strengthen state participation in its mining sector and promote local processing of minerals before export is not an isolated policy shift. Rather, it is part of a growing continental movement toward beneficiation, value addition, and economic sovereignty.

Across Africa, governments are increasingly asking a simple but powerful question: Why should the continent continue exporting raw materials only to buy back finished products at many times their original value?

The answer is becoming increasingly clear. It should not.

Beneficiation—the process of transforming raw materials into higher-value products before export—represents one of the most important economic opportunities available to Africa today. Whether it is refining crude oil, processing lithium into battery-grade materials, smelting copper, cutting diamonds, or manufacturing fertilizer from natural gas, value addition allows countries to capture a far greater share of the wealth generated from their natural resources.

The benefits extend far beyond increased revenue.

Local processing creates industries. Industries create jobs. Jobs create skills. Skills create innovation. Innovation drives economic diversification. This virtuous cycle is how nations build sustainable prosperity.

The example of Aliko Dangote’s Dangote Refinery illustrates what is possible when Africa moves up the value chain.

For decades, Nigeria was one of the world’s largest crude oil producers, yet it remained heavily dependent on imported refined petroleum products. Billions of dollars left the country annually to pay for fuel that could have been refined domestically.

The Dangote Refinery has begun changing that equation. As Africa’s largest refinery, it has the potential to reduce fuel imports, improve energy security, conserve foreign exchange, create thousands of jobs, and position Nigeria as a regional supplier of refined petroleum products.

Most importantly, it demonstrates a fundamental principle: the greatest value lies not in extracting resources but in processing them.

The same lesson applies across the continent.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo possesses some of the world’s largest reserves of cobalt and copper, minerals essential to the global energy transition. Yet much of this wealth continues to leave the country in raw or semi-processed form.

Zimbabwe and Namibia are seeking greater domestic processing of lithium before export.

Botswana has spent years expanding local diamond cutting and polishing.

South Africa continues to develop downstream mineral industries.

Mozambique is now moving to ensure that more value from its graphite, natural gas, and critical minerals remains within its borders.

These efforts should be applauded.

Critics argue that beneficiation requirements may discourage investment or increase costs. While such concerns deserve consideration, they should not obscure the larger reality. No nation has achieved sustained prosperity by exporting raw materials indefinitely. The world’s industrial powers built their economies through manufacturing, processing, and value addition.

Africa deserves the same opportunity.

The continent possesses approximately 30 percent of the world’s known mineral reserves, vast energy resources, and one of the youngest populations on Earth. As demand for critical minerals, energy products, and industrial commodities continues to rise, Africa finds itself at the center of the global economy.

The question is no longer whether the world needs Africa’s resources.

The question is whether Africa will continue exporting them in their raw form or transform them into engines of industrialization and economic growth.

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The answer will determine the continent’s future for generations.

Beneficiation is not merely an economic policy. It is a development strategy. It is a jobs strategy. It is a skills strategy. It is a sovereignty strategy.

Most importantly, it is a strategy that allows Africa to capture more of the value created by its own resources.

Mozambique’s recent actions should therefore be viewed not as a national policy decision but as part of a broader continental awakening. Africa is increasingly recognizing that true resource wealth is not measured by what leaves its ports, but by what remains within its economies.

The era of exporting opportunity and importing dependency must come to an end.

Africa’s next economic revolution will not be dug from the ground alone.

It will be built in its refineries, smelters, factories, industrial parks, and processing plants.

And that revolution has already begun!