Angola: Maquis Conceds First Defeat in National Handball Championship

Luena — Bravos dos Maquis senior women's handball team suffered the first defeat in the 3rd round the national handball championship on Saturday in Luena, after losing to Casa Pessoal do Porto do Lobito (CPPL) 23-24.

Despite the Bravos Maquis team showing more danger and cohesion in the first half of the match, where they took a 12-9 lead, mainly in short and long-range shots, they were unable to maintain the result.

The visiting team knew how to interpret the Maquis dynamic, reinforcing their defense and relying on counter-attacks, a strategy that allowed them to win the match in the final stages.

Speaking in a post match press conference, Bravos do Maquis' assistant coach, Valdemar Carlos, admitted that the team showed some lack of concentration, especially in attack, a situation that contributed to the defeat. He also criticized the refereeing team for alleged bias in their decisions during the game.

CPPL's coach, Manuel Alexandrino, on his turn highlighted the performance of his players, marked by their persistence in achieving the comeback victory.

Maquis faces 1º de Agosto on June 13, while Casa Pessoal do Porto do Lobito will host Escolinha do Huambo. LTY/TST/YD/AMP