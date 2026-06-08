Angola: Motorsports - Francisco Maia, Founding Member of Motorsports Federation Dies

Luanda — Francisco Maia "Chila", a founding member of the Angolan Motorsports Federation (FADM), died of illness on Friday in Luanda, at the age of 67.

According to a statement from the FADM, throughout his career he served as vice-president for Motocross and later as vice-president for Rally Raid, contributing significantly to the development and strengthening of Angolan motorsports.

A respected figure in Angolan motorsports, "Chila" made his mark as a motocross rider in the 80s and 90s, alongside figures such as Victor Santos "Vitó" Talaya, Òscar, and Carlos Bianchi, and later provided technical support to motocross teams that emerged in the country.