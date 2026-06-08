Angola: Over 660 Healthcare Professionals Trained in Hospital Management

Luanda — At least 660 healthcare professionals have been trained by the Health Ministry (MINSA) in areas related to hospital management, health statistics and data analysis, as part of a strategy to strengthen the governance of healthcare facilities and improve the quality of services provided to the public.

The figures were announced during the opening of a training course on Hospital Management and Statistics, which is taking place in Luanda and brings together 30 hospital directors-general from different provinces across the country, a partnership between MINSA and the National School of Administration and Public Policy (ENAPP), as part of the Human Resources Training Project for Universal Health Coverage, funded by the World Bank.

Baptista Monteiro, the national director of human resources of the Health MInistry, said staff training is a key element in strengthening hospital governance and ensuring the continuous improvement of health services.

According to the official, the use of reliable information and performance indicators enables healthcare facilities to plan their activities more effectively, manage resources more efficiently and respond more appropriately to the needs of the population.

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The training currently underway is part of a broader strategy for the development of human resources in health, which envisages a new phase of training for more than 1,600 professionals across the country.

Since the program began, participants have been trained in subjects considered strategic for the running of healthcare institutions, with a particular focus on hospital management, the production and analysis of health data, the monitoring of indicators, and support for decision-making.

Among the activities carried out were courses aimed at hospital directors, clinical directors, nursing directors and general service staff.

One of the most wide-ranging program was the Course on Health Statistics and Data Analysis, which took place simultaneously across the country's 21 provinces and involved 525 participants.MEL/ACS/DAN/AMP