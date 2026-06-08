Angola: Municipal Administrators Instructed to Focus On Local Development

Sumbe — The governor of the Cuanza-Sul province, Eugenio Laborinho, instructed the municipal administrators of Conda, Condé, and Ebo to outline plans to improve the fundamental conditions of their communities to boost the development of their localities.

The instruction was given during a working visit to the three municipalities, as part of the proximity governance program and assessment of local realities. The governor urged administrations to outline plans that bring the populations together to find solutions to the main problems affecting them.

"If we all work together, the municipalities will be more developed, more attractive, and will become better places to live," he said.

Eugénio Laborinho highlighted that some of the main conditions are already in his administration's action plans, such as access to drinking water, electricity, roads for the flow of agricultural production, schools, and properly equipped health units.

"The government continues working to ensure better living conditions for all citizens, but everyone's contribution is needed to transform these objectives into reality," he emphasized.

During the meetings held in the visited municipalities, local administrators presented some of the main needs of their respective districts.