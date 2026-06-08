Angola: People With Albinism Undergo Skin Cancer Screening in Cuanza-Sul

Sumbe — At least 100 people with albinism participated on Saturday in a skin cancer screening campaign held at the Comandante Raul Arguelles General Hospital in the province of Cuanza-Sul.

The initiative, carried out within the framework of World Albinism Awareness Day, which is celebrated on June 13, was promoted by the Provincial Health Office, in partnership with the Provincial Office of Social Action, Family and Gender Equality, with the aim of preventing and diagnosing dermatological diseases early among people with albinism.

According to the nursing director of the Comandante Raul Arguelles General Hospital, Constancia Paula, the consultations included clinical observation and dermatological examinations aimed at identifying lesions and signs associated with diseases such as melanoma and other types of skin cancer.

"We are conducting these screening consultations to assess the health status of patients, provide guidance on preventive measures, and ensure proper follow-up of cases that are diagnosed," she said.

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The official explained that people with albinism have greater sensitivity to sun exposure due to the absence or reduction of melanin, and recommended the regular use of hats, protective eyewear, and reduced direct sun exposure.

Constância Paula emphasized that prevention remains the main way to combat skin cancer, "taking care of your skin is preserving life," since screening services are free and open to the public.

During the campaign, healthcare professionals conducted dermatological evaluations, provided guidance on prevention, and treated cases with suspicious lesions, ensuring the availability of medication for patients who needed treatment.

The provincial coordinator of the Association for the Support of Albinos in Cuanza-Sul, Etelvina Morais, considered the initiative a valuable asset for the albino community and thanked the authorities for their efforts in preventing skin cancer.

She indicated that the action demonstrates the Angolan government's concern for the well-being of people with albinism, having expressed concern about the insufficient number of ophthalmology consultations in the province.

According to Etelvina Morais, many people with albinism face financial difficulties in affording the costs associated with specialized vision care, highlighting the need for support in this area.

The Association for the Support of Albinos in Cuanza-Sul currently assists more than 5,000 people with albinism in the province. SN/FF/ACS/AMP