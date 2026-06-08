Angola: Josina Machel Hospital Conducts Diagnosis for Thyroid Diseases

Luanda — Josina Machel Hospital has laboratory resources, specific reagents, and trained specialists for the diagnosis and treatment of thyroid diseases, the institution's clinical director, Mariana Faria, said Saturday in Luanda.

Speaking to ANGOP on the sidelines of the 1st Workshop on Thyroid Pathology, the hospital director said the institution is prepared to meet the needs of patients with endocrine pathologies.

She said the hospital has secured the performance of specific hormonal tests, such as TSH and free T4, which are fundamental for the diagnosis and monitoring of thyroid diseases, allowing for early and effective intervention.

The doctor said that holding the workshop represents a milestone for the institution, as it is the first scientific initiative of its kind hosted by the hospital, which was also one of the first units in the country to train specialists in endocrinology.

She highlighted that cases of thyroid diseases have been frequently identified at the hospital unit, although the numbers for the last quarter are still being compiled in the statistical report currently being prepared.

The workshop, held under the theme "Understanding, Diagnosing, and Treating the Thyroid Better," brought together specialists, resident physicians, and healthcare professionals to discuss the challenges of early diagnosis, therapeutic innovation, and an approach to thyroid diseases in Angola. FG/ACC/AMP