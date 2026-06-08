Angolan Foreign Minister Highlights Manuel Augusto's Diplomatic Legacy

Luanda — The Foreign Affairs Minister, Tété António,on Friday in Luanda, described Manuel Domingos Augusto as a distinguished diplomat and a public servant of great merit, whose career was marked by his dedication to the national cause and his strong sense of duty to the state.

In a message of condolence issued following the death of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, who passed away on Friday in Luanda after an illness at the age of 68, Tété António highlighted the late diplomat's personal and professional qualities.

According to the minister, Manuel Augusto earned recognition for his professionalism, competence and contribution to the defence and promotion of Angola's interests over several decades of public service.

The message recalls that the diplomat held, among other roles, the posts of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Secretary of State for the Media.

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Throughout his career, he also served as Angola's ambassador to Ethiopia and to the African Union, as well as to Zambia, distinguishing himself through his ability to represent the Angolan state abroad.

Manuel Augusto also served as Angola's Chargé d'Affaires in South Africa and First Secretary at the Angolan Embassy in Nigeria, as well as holding posts at the Ministry of Trade.

Prior to his death, he held the position of Secretary for International Relations at the MPLA's Political Bureau.

In his message, the Angolan Foreign Minister emphasised that the memory of Manuel Augusto will remain as an example of dedication, integrity, patriotism and commitment to national development.

Tété António also extended his condolences to the bereaved family, friends and colleagues of the former official, expressing his sympathy for their loss. ART/DAN/DOJ