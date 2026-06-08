Angola: Economist Praises Government's Commitment to Domestic Production

Ondjiva — Economist Miguel André on Friday, in Ondjiva, Cunene Province, praised the Angolan government's commitment to policies aimed at diversifying national production food security.

The expert was speaking to ANGOP, on the occasion of World Food Security Day, to be marked on June 7th, and acknowledged the government's effort to promote domestic production, which has been a priority in the country in recent times.

According to the economist, national production in Angola is the strategic pillar for economic diversification and food self-sufficiency, focusing on reducing imports and promoting exports.

He recalled that the diversification of production consists of expanding cultivated areas, with emphasis on sustained growth in the agricultural and industrial sectors, as a way to reduce historical dependence on oil.

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The economist admitted that, in terms of agricultural production, the country is on the right track, having reached high levels in the last ten years, which is why products that previously came from the Republic of Namibia are now found in open-air markets.

He pointed out that the current international situation is a threat to the world economy, particularly of Angola, a fact that requires a continuous increase in food production and makes the country sustainable.

Miguel André stressed that is important the rapid ending of the conflicts around the world in the short term to relaunch agricultural production, since farmers need inputs acquired from outside the country.

World Food Safety Day is an initiative of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. It has been celebrated annually on June 7th since 2019.

The date aims to raise awareness and promote concrete actions to prevent, detect and control risks emerging from food, thus promoting human health, safe trade, responsible agriculture and sustainable development.