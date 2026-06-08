Angola: Agriculture Contributes 20 Percent to Angolan GDP

Luanda — The agricultural sector represents around 20% of Angola's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the oil sector contributes close to 15%, which reinforced the growth of the national economy to 5.32%, in the first quarter of 2026.

The fact was reaffirmed on Friday, in Luanda, by the director of National Accounts at the National Statistics Institute, Wilson Chimoco, in an interview with Angola's Public Broadcasting radio station (RNA).

On the occasion, Wilson Chimoco recognized that, despite agriculture being one of the non-oil sectors that has contributed to a more diversified structure of the Angolan economy, oil still continues to have its strategic importance and a significant weight in the national GDP.

As an example, he recalled, oil continues to be responsible for more than 90% of the country's exports, maintaining a determining role in generating foreign currency, in addition to being one of the main sources of tax revenue and attracting the majority of foreign investment in Angola.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"What can be seen is that, in recent years, the relative weight of the oil sector in GDP has been decreasing, as a result of the gradual reduction in oil production and the faster growth of several non-oil sectors", he clarified.

According to the economist, the growth in national production "does not occur uniformly in all sectors of the economy", at a time when the growth rate of 5.32% represents an average of the behavior of different economic activities, comparing the first quarter of 2026 with the same period in 2025.

He added that, currently, the Angolan economy is organized into 15 economic activities and grouped into three large sectors.

He explained that the primary sector includes agriculture, livestock and fishing, while the secondary sector comprises the extractive and transformation industries, where the tertiary sector includes services, such as commerce, construction, public administration, tourism, telecommunications and other activities.

"It is the sum of these activities that results in the calculation of the wealth produced by the country and, consequently, the Gross Domestic Product", he emphasized.

The director also said that it is expected that workers will benefit from growth, through the income associated with their work and that companies will find better conditions to expand their activity.

From the perspective of production used by IBGE, it points out, to calculate quarterly GDP, the difference between what companies produce and what they spend to produce is analyzed, where the difference corresponds to Gross Value Added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Business Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Thus, he adds, the 5.32% growth recorded in the first quarter reflects an increase in added value generated by companies operating in the national economy.

The 2024/2025 agricultural campaign in Angola recorded growth of 8.5%, exceeding 30.5 million tons of various products.

On the other hand, in 2025, oil production recorded a daily average of around 1,029,000 barrels, totalling approximately 389.68 million barrels annually. This data represents a 9% drop compared to 2024 and the lowest value recorded in the last decade, due to the natural decline of mature wells. HM/QCB/DOJ