Angola: Cabinda Reports Seven New Cases of Monkeypox

5 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — Health authorities in Cabinda province confirmed on Thursday the records of seven new cases of monkeypox.

The data was released by the provincial Secretary of Health, Ruben de Fátima Buco, who certified the record of 16 positive cases since the emergence of the first cases of the disease in the region, with the municipalities of Cabinda and Liambo having 13 and three cases each.

He informed that health technicians are monitoring eight families who had contact with the infected people.

He assured that the province of Cabinda has not registered any deaths from monkeypox so far and appealed for greater calm among the population, since the situation is under the control of the authorities.

Regarding Ebola, he said that the province's health authorities have reinforced epidemiological surveillance and prevention measures to avoid the entry of any cases into the region, following the outbreak of the disease registered in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

With an estimated population of over 903,000, the province of Cabinda shares a vast land, sea, and river border with the DRC. ING/JFC/DP/DAN/DOJ

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