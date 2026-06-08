Angola: National Assembly Pays Tribute to the Legacy of Member of Parliament

Luanda — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Adão de Almeida, paid tribute on Friday to the political, parliamentary and diplomatic legacy of Manuel Augusto and stated that his passing represents a significant loss for Parliament and for the country.

In a message of condolence issued following the death of the Member of the National Assembly, Adão de Almeida highlighted Manuel Augusto's career, marked by a significant contribution to the strengthening of parliamentary diplomacy and to the international standing of the Angolan Parliament.

According to the message, the late MP played a decisive role in consolidating the National Assembly's external relations, as well as in strengthening mechanisms for cooperation, dialogue and institutional exchange with parliaments and similar organisations.

Elected as a member of parliament in the 2022 General Elections for the National Constituency, Manuel Augusto served on the Committee on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Angolan Communities Abroad.

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He also served as chair of the National Group within the African Parliamentary Organisations, a position from which he contributed to deepening parliamentary cooperation across the continent.

Adão de Almeida emphasised that Manuel Augusto had established himself as one of the most prominent figures in the National Assembly, guiding his work with a strong sense of duty to the state, dedication to public service, a spirit of dialogue, and a constant commitment to fostering understanding and bringing together different viewpoints in defence of the nation's best interests.

The President of the National Assembly also stated that his passing leaves a profound void in the Pan-African Parliament and the African Parliamentary Union, institutions where he earned recognition for his commitment to the ideals of African integration, cooperation among peoples, peace, stability and sustainable development.

In his message, Adão de Almeida paid tribute to the memory of Manuel Augusto and honoured the distinguished MP, patriot and public servant, whose work, he noted, will remain inscribed in Angola's institutional history.

On behalf of the members of the National Assembly and parliamentary staff, the Speaker of Parliament offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.