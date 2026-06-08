Angola: Uíge Celebrates Environment Day With Debates

Uíge — The environmental impact regarding the use of plastic bag and strategies for implementing Angola's National Plan for the Elimination of Plastics were the focus of discussions on World Environment Day held on Friday in Uíge Province.

The event promoted by the Provincial Environment Office, the 1st methodological meeting, also included the dissemination of the National Plan for the Progressive Elimination of Single-Use Plastics (PLANEPP), as part of the celebrations for World Environment Day, which is celebrated today, June 5th.

According to the director of the Provincial Environment Office, Teresa Caridade Mazuela, the celebration of this date, established by the United Nations (UN), serves to encourage the population in order to reflect on the care that must be taken with the environment.

She stated that the event aimed to disseminate the guidelines and goals of the National Plan for the Progressive Elimination of Single-Use Plastics, as well as to raise awareness among participants about the negative impact of plastics on natural ecosystems, health, and the economy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The official emphasized that it is essential to continue stimulating environmental education, as well as ecological awareness among economic agents and consumers, recognizing that behavioral change is one of the essential pillars for the implementation of environmental policies.

In turn, speaker Afonso Teca, who addressed "Environmental Impacts of Plastics," stated that the improper disposal of plastics has caused several health problems, pointing to respiratory diseases.

For this reason, he said that the loss of marine biodiversity is one of the many consequences resulting from the excessive use of plastics, in addition to affecting the soil.

The speaker also appealed for the adoption of more sustainable practices, using cloth and biodegradable bags, considering this to be the way to reduce the frequent use of plastic bags in the region.

However, World Environment Day celebrations are taking place across the country under the theme "Climate action, inspired by nature, the climate and our future".

Government representatives, municipal environmental directors, business agents, students, law enforcement representatives, among others, attended the event. JAR/MRA/DOJ