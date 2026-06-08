Angola: Interior Minister Expresses Deep Dismay At Death of Former Foreign Affairs Minister

Luanda — The Minister of the Interior, Manuel Homem, expressed, on Friday, deep dismay at the death, today, of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Domingos Augusto, who died of illness.

In a post on social media, Manuel Homem states that he received the news of the death of his "companion, comrade and friend" with deep sorrow and dismay.

He adds that, for him, "he was simply Kota MA, Chara, Manelito," as they affectionately called each other throughout a friendship built on respect, trust and shared ideals and causes.

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In this sense, he states that today a man of unparalleled stature departs, whose life journey was marked by the light of his character, the nobility of his friendship and the high sense of mission in service to the country.

He adds that, as a professional, Manuel Augusto distinguished himself by his competence, intelligence and dedication.

While they were members of the same political party, he distinguished himself "as a comrade and companion," leaving behind marks of loyalty, fraternity, and commitment to the values he always defended.

In the message, it also says that the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the MPLA, of which he was Secretary for International Affairs, carried out the responsibilities entrusted to him with high patriotism and a sense of state, always honoring the country and the party.

"I will forever cherish the memory of the generous friend, the serene advisor, the cultured and upright man, whose presence enriched all those who had the privilege of living with him," he said.

"In this moment of profound sadness, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, comrades in arms, and all those who shared life's journey with him," he concluded. SC/DAN/DOJ