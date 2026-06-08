Southern Africa: Angola and Oman Strengthen Political Dialogue and Bilateral Cooperation

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço on Friday received in Luanda the special envoy of His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, Omar Said Ali Kathiri, who delivered an official message from the Omani sovereign.

The content of the message was not revealed, but, at the end of the meeting, the envoy highlighted the fruitful nature of the talks held with the Angolan statesman, underlining the mutual interest in strengthening bilateral relations.

The special envoy informed that he carried a message addressed to the President João Lourenço from the Sultan of Oman, and added that during the meeting they discussed issues related to friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Omar Said Ali Kathiri also highlighted that the dialogue allowed for an exchange of views on various matters of common interest, thus praising João Lourenço's African leadership.

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He also informed that they had a very fruitful debate emphasizing that it is always good to hear wise advice from African leadership, revealing it was a opportunity to share issues.

The meeting took place within the framework of diplomatic and cooperation relations between Angola and the Sultanate of Oman, at a time when Luanda continues to intensify political and economic contacts with Middle Eastern partners.

Angola and Oman strengthen cooperation

Angola and the Sultanate of Oman are consolidating bilateral cooperation relations, focusing on the political-diplomatic, energy, commercial and investment domains, within the framework of intensified institutional contacts between the two states.

The connection between Luanda and Muscat stems from a shared interest in economic diversification, South-South cooperation, and the strengthening of strategic partnerships, particularly in areas related to oil and gas, maritime logistics, agriculture, tourism, technical training, as well as trade.

Regarding the political field, the two countries maintain a dialogue based on diplomatic coordination and the strengthening of bilateral relations through the exchange of messages between Heads of State and visits by special envoys.

Angola considers the Sultanate of Oman a strategic partner in the Persian Gulf region, while the Arab country follows with interest Angola's potential in natural resources, fisheries, infrastructure, and logistics chains.

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Oman, led by Haitham bin Tariq since 2020, has also been committed to expanding its economic presence in Africa through sovereign wealth funds and investments in key sectors, such as energy, transport, and maritime logistics.

The recent reception of the Omani special envoy by the Angolan President, João Lourenço, is seen as yet another sign of the political will of both countries to promote bilateral dialogue and open new perspectives for economic and institutional cooperation. AFL/SC/MRA/DOJ