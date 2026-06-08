Angola Express Gratitude to Italy for Its Support Over the Past Decades

Luanda — The Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, Domingos Custódio Vieira Lopes, expressed his gratitude on Thursday in Luanda for the support provided by Italy to the Angolan Government during 50 years of bilateral relations.

The Secretary of State was speaking at the inauguration of the exhibition "Italy-Angola," commemorating 50 years of diplomatic and friendly relations between the two countries, witnessed by the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, members of the Government, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and other entities.

According to the official, the ties that bind the two States have deep historical roots, with Italy being the first Western country to recognize Angola's independence on February 18, 1976.

The Secretary of State considered the political-diplomatic and cooperation relations between the two states to be excellent, reinforced by the reciprocal exchange of high-level visits, both in Angola and in Italy.

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"These visits are crucial for relaunching and redefining a new paradigm of bilateral cooperation, formalized with the signing of various legal instruments, and significantly engage our two countries, as well as enabling the implementation of several actions, materialized in the political will of both parties," he emphasized.

He said that Angola and Italy share a common vision regarding the importance of promoting peace, dialogue, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts that have plagued the world.

In this sense, he hoped that cooperation relations will continue to develop fruitfully, opening new opportunities for cooperation in areas of common interest in order to materialize the commitments made bilaterally and multilaterally, establishing mutual respect and reciprocity of benefits as a fundamental basis.

"We take this opportunity to renew our full willingness to continue working together in promoting peace and human dignity. The ties that bind us have deep historical roots, with Italy being the first Western country to recognize the independence of the Republic of Angola on February 18, 1976," he added.

During the event, Ana Dias Lourenço visited the exhibition and attended the concert of the National Orchestra of Angola, conducted by the Italian maestro Larenzo Turchi-Floris, a pianist and composer recognized on the international music scene, who has already been invited by the Kaposoka Orchestra of Angola.

The cooperation relations between Angola and Italy are embodied in a Memorandum signed in 1977, which established the Bilateral Commission, formerly known as the Joint Cooperation Commission. The first legal instrument, called the Agreement on Air Transport, was initialed on April 10, 1976.

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Angola is Italy's third largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa, after South Africa and Nigeria.

The Italian government has considered Angola a priority country for its cooperation strategy in sub-Saharan Africa since 1989.

Cooperation was strengthened in 2023 with the state visit of Angolan President João Lourenço to the European country.

During the visit, the two states signed several cooperation agreements, particularly in the areas of oil, transport, finance and health.