Uganda: Masaka Banyarwanda Urge Museveni to Reconsider Cabinet Representation After Muganga Rejection

Members of the Banyarwanda community in the Greater Masaka region have appealed to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to reconsider the issue of ministerial representation following Parliament's rejection of Dr Lawrence Muganga, who had been appointed State Minister for Internal Affairs.

The appeal comes after a week marked by parliamentary vetting of ministers nominated by President Museveni to serve in his new cabinet. Among those vetted was Dr Muganga, the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, whose appointment was rejected by Parliament's Appointments Committee on grounds that he holds dual citizenship--considered inconsistent with constitutional requirements for the position.

The development has triggered concern among members of the Banyarwanda community in Masaka and surrounding areas, who have urged the President not to overlook their representation in government.

Community leaders, however, rejected attempts to frame the matter as an issue of nationality, insisting that Dr Muganga's rejection was strictly based on constitutional provisions on dual citizenship, not his ethnic or national origin.

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"The facts are clear. Dr Muganga's appointment was rejected because of the issue of dual citizenship, which is provided for in the law. It should not be turned into a nationality debate," community members said.

Ruth Komugisha, a leader of the Banyarwanda community in Greater Masaka, expressed disappointment over the outcome but said the community remains hopeful that qualified members can still be appointed to public office.

"There are many Banyarwanda in Uganda who possess the qualifications and experience required to serve as ministers. We hope that our community will continue to be considered for such positions," Komugisha said.

Community members also emphasized the importance of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to their community, noting that many Banyarwanda often face challenges in accessing government services and obtaining essential identification documents.

"We had hoped that having one of our own in the ministry would help address some of the challenges our people face, especially when it comes to acquiring important national documents," they added.

Sam Mugenyi, another member of the community, cautioned against individuals exploiting the controversy for personal or political gain.

"Many individuals have started using this issue to advance their own interests. The community should not fall into that trap," Mugenyi said.

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According to Uganda's 2024 Census, hundreds of thousands of people of Rwandan descent live across the country.

Although the Banyarwanda were officially recognized among Uganda's indigenous communities following the 1995 constitutional amendments, some members of the community say they still face discrimination.

However, officials from the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) maintain that many of the challenges arise when applicants fail to follow the required procedures during registration and verification processes.