Uganda: Seku Urges Schoolgirls to Prioritise Education, Personal Devt

National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC) Commissioner Hellen Seku has urged schoolgirls to prioritize education, personal development and financial independence.

Speaking during the pass-out of 1,614 students who completed patriotism training at Kawempe Muslim Secondary School on Saturday, Seku said young women should remain focused on their studies and have confidence in their natural appearance.

She urged girls to reject practices that undermine their future prospects, including early sexual relationships, which she said expose them to HIV infection, unwanted pregnancies and school dropout.

"Women are increasingly taking leadership positions in education, government, and other sectors. Girls should believe in themselves and know that they can achieve anything through hard work and dedication," she said.

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Seku also challenged students to reject corruption in all its forms, including examination malpractice, bribery and dishonesty, describing integrity as essential for Uganda's development.

"Corruption remains one of the biggest obstacles to national development. Integrity must begin with each individual if Uganda is to become prosperous and transformed," she said.

The commissioner further encouraged young people to take advantage of government empowerment programmes and invest their skills and talents within Uganda rather than seeking opportunities abroad.

She reminded learners that patriotism is a constitutional obligation and called on them to remain disciplined, hardworking and committed to national development.

"The future belongs to those who are disciplined, hardworking, and focused. Use the knowledge gained through this training to overcome challenges and contribute positively to society," Seku said.

A total of 1,614 students completed the patriotism programme conducted by the NSPC at Kawempe Muslim Secondary School.

The ceremony featured drills, parades and demonstrations by the graduates and was attended by parents, teachers and other guests, including patriotic artist Alien Skin.