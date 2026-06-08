Uganda: Police Arrest Three Over Mob Killing of Rugby Player Sydney Gongodyo

Police in Kampala have said they have arrested three people in connection to the mob killing of Uganda Rugby Cranes player, Sydney Gongodyo.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Racheal Kawala identified the suspects as Noordin Ssebagala, Toden Ayebazibwe and Juliet Namukose who were arrested as part of the ongoing investigations into Gongodyo's death.

The Stanbic Black Pirates player died on Friday evening after suffering injuries stemming from a mob action on his at around 2pm in Masulira Zone, Bukoto I Parish, Nakawa Division, Kampala District.

He was later rushed to Mulago Hospital where he breathed his last.

While initially circumstances surrounding his death were unknown, Police said on Saturday evening that he was killed by the mob after suspicion of being a thief.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was allegedly susbjected to mob action by members of the public who accused him of snatching a woman's handbag," Kawala said.

Members of the public, especially Gongodyo's friends and the reugby fraternity have condemned the brutal killing of the rugby star.