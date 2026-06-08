Uganda: Mmamba Kakoboza Wins 2026 Buganda Bika Football Champions

7 June 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Carolinah Nakibuule

Buganda Kingdom clan members from Mmamba Kakoboza clan made history after defeating Nkima clan with goals 4-3 in a penalty shootout to win the 2026 Bika Football Tournament.

The final ended goalless after 90 minutes before Mmamba Kakoboza held their nerve in penalties to claim their first-ever title in the history of the competition.

In netball, the Ente clan, emerged champions of this year's tournament.

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While handing over trophies to the winners, katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga congratulated the champions and praised the high level of competition displayed throughout the final.

"The players showcased great quality and determination, which pushed the match all the way to penalties," Mayiga said.

He added that the kingdom remains committed to strengthening the Clan Games because of the growing participation among Baganda communities.

"Buganda Kingdom is committed to making the Bika Games bigger and stronger every year because many Baganda continue to embrace and participate in them," he noted.

The main sponsors of the tournament Airtel Uganda also reaffirmed their commitment to continue working closely with the kingdom in supporting future cultural and sporting activities.

A total of 26 clans participated in different sporting disciplines during this year's games.

In a unique development this year, the competition featured several additional games including Chess, Omweso, Scrabble, Ludo, and senior citizens' games, with various participants winning medals and prizes across the events

Bika football tournament brings together the 52 clans of Buganda.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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