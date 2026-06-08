Uganda: Buzeki Warns Teachers Against Neglecting Government Schools As Enrolment Falls

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki has warned teachers in government schools against enrolling their children in private schools.

She said the practice undermines public confidence in Universal Primary Education (UPE) institutions and contributes to declining enrollment that could ultimately threaten their jobs.

Speaking during the handover of renovated facilities at Bukoto Muslim Primary School in Nakawa Division, Buzeki said teachers must lead by example by trusting and promoting the schools where they work.

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She questioned why some teachers educate other people's children in government schools while taking their own children elsewhere.

"You are teaching other people's children here, but your own child is in another school. What are you teaching?" Buzeki asked. "If you are teaching in Bukoto Muslim Primary School and cannot bring your child here, how will other people trust you and hand over their children to you?"

The KCCA chief said government has invested heavily in public education through teacher salaries, infrastructure development and capitation grants, and teachers have a responsibility to help attract learners to the schools they serve.

Buzeki likened the situation to a salesperson who does not believe in the product they market.

"You are driving a truck of Coca-Cola, but when you are thirsty you go out and buy another drink. Are you giving our children poison? You should be proud of your brand," she said.

Her remarks came as KCCA intensifies efforts to boost enrollment in government schools following improvements in learning facilities across the city.

Buzeki revealed that enrollment growth will now become a key performance target for head teachers and teaching staff.

"We have agreed that increased enrollment is going to be one of the targets which are going to be set for our head teachers and teachers. At the end of the performance period, tell us how many children you have added to the school," she said.

The Executive Director challenged teachers to actively mobilize parents and communities to enroll children in government schools.

"If you were selling tomatoes, you would be out there calling customers. Why don't you call people when you are teaching children?" she asked.

Buzeki warned that schools with persistently low enrollment could face closure or be repurposed for other uses, leaving teachers without positions.

"Come next year, each teacher should come with five children. When enrollment runs down, you know that you have no job because you are here to teach," she said.

"What will happen when you have no one to teach? We will close the school and turn it into a vocational skilling centre for dropouts. Since you are not a vocational teacher, you will go home."

The warning comes amid concerns that many parents continue to prefer private schools despite government efforts to improve public education.

According to Buzeki, enrollment in Kampala's government UPE schools has steadily increased over the last three financial years but remains below expectations.

She said learner numbers rose from 68,801 in the 2023/2024 financial year to 74,056 in 2024/2025 and currently stand at 76,907.

"These numbers show progress, but they also remind us that we should continue growing enrollment," she said.

Buzeki noted that many school-going children in Kampala are still not attending government schools despite the availability of free education.

She urged political leaders, school management committees and teachers to mobilize communities to take advantage of improved facilities in public schools.

The remarks were made during the commissioning of renovated facilities at Bukoto Muslim Primary School, one of Kampala's oldest institutions, founded in 1935.

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The school was renovated with support from Universal Multi-Purpose Enterprise Limited, which funded improvements to classrooms and other facilities.

Buzeki said the renovation removes one of the key complaints parents have traditionally raised about government schools and should help attract more learners.

"There is no reason why any school-going child in the Bukoto community should stay at home during school time. The school has been renovated, there is space, and education is free," she said.

She added that KCCA remains committed to improving infrastructure in public schools across the city but stressed that the success of those investments will depend on whether teachers, parents and local leaders work together to increase enrollment.

"We pay teachers on time and government continues to invest in education. Teachers should pay back by ensuring that the children of Kampala get the education they need," Buzeki said.