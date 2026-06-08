Uganda: How Mmamba Kakoboza Ended a 50-Year Wait to Win Airtel Buganda Bika Tournament

Mmamba Kakoboza Clan on Saturday etched their name into Buganda football history by winning their first-ever Airtel Buganda Bika football title, ending a 50-year wait with a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Nkima Clan at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

The highly anticipated final ended goalless after 90 minutes, setting up a tense shootout before a capacity crowd of Buganda Kingdom faithful who witnessed one of the most memorable finales in the tournament's history.

Road to the Final

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Both finalists endured difficult journeys to reach the championship match.

Former champions Nkima Clan, who lifted the trophy in 2018, displayed resilience throughout the knockout stages. They booked a semi-final spot after defeating Mutima Musagi 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw. In the semi-finals, a decisive strike from Ivan Junior Katumba secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ngo Clan.

Mmamba Kakoboza's route to the final was equally dramatic. Their quarter-final victory over Kasimba Clan came courtesy of an own goal by Lineker Buyondo. In the semi-finals, Samuel Nsubuga's solitary strike earned a narrow 1-0 win over Kkobe Clan and a place in the final.

This year's tournament featured several elimination rounds before the final 16 teams were grouped into four pools. The quarter-finalists emerged from these groups, with both finalists advancing to the title showdown through narrow semi-final victories.

A Tense Final Decided by Penalties

The final lived up to expectations, with both teams producing disciplined defensive displays and neither side able to find a breakthrough in regulation time.

The decisive moment came during the penalty shootout, where Mmamba Kakoboza goalkeeper Mathias Kigoonya emerged as the hero. Kigoonya saved two Nkima spot-kicks to give his side the advantage. Although he struck the crossbar with his own penalty attempt, his earlier saves proved decisive as Mmamba Kakoboza secured a 4-3 victory.

The triumph earned Mmamba Kakoboza the championship trophy and a cash prize of Shs9 million, while runners-up Nkima received Shs7 million.

In the third-place playoff, Kkobe Clan defeated Ngo Clan 1-0 thanks to a goal from Samuel Kawuma, earning bronze medals and a cash prize of Shs3 million.

Individual awards recognized some of the tournament's standout performers. Nelson Ssenkaatuuka of Mbogo Clan claimed the Golden Boot after scoring six goals, while Nicholas Kabonge of Mmamba Kakoboza was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP).

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In the netball competition, Nte Clan emerged champions after defeating Mmamba in the final.

Speaking after the final, Airtel Uganda Head of Public Relations David Birungi congratulated Mmamba Kakoboza on ending their five-decade wait for the title and reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting the tournament.

"The Bika Tournament has once again demonstrated the power of sport to unite communities, celebrate culture and nurture talent. Airtel is proud to be part of this incredible journey and to contribute to Buganda's rich heritage through sports," Birungi said.

Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga commended the spirit of sportsmanship displayed throughout the competition and urged young people to embrace sports as a tool for personal development.

"This tournament is a vessel of our heritage, unity and discipline. I congratulate Mmamba Kakoboza Clan on their victory and applaud all the participating clans for keeping our traditions alive. I urge the youth to take part in sports and steer clear of negative habits such as drug abuse and idleness. They must be intentional about building their future. Together with Airtel Uganda, we celebrate not just a winning team, but a winning culture," Mayiga said.