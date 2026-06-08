Nigeria: The Abracadabra of Chinda's Defection and Democratic Rot

Last Tuesday, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, formally resigned from his position and defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, announced Chinda's resignation and defection during plenary as lawmakers resumed legislative activities after a four-week recess.

The announcement officially ended weeks of speculation surrounding Chinda's political future after he participated in the APC governorship primary in Rivers State without publicly resigning from either the PDP or his position as minority leader.

According to information made available to journalists, details of Chinda's resignation letter, showed that the lawmaker stepped down from the position with effect from April 23.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The tradition has always been that lawmakers defect on the floor of the House and their letters read loudly by the Speaker. In the case of the former minority leader, these never took place.

It was gathered that Chinda was nominated by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to contest the governorship on the platform of the PDP.

However, reliable sources alleged that sensing the hurdles he might face within his faction of the PDP, following the Supreme Court judgment involving Sam Anyanwu, and the complications that could arise from any formal announcement of defection to the APC, he obtained the APC nomination form.

Many believe that this development confirms that the APC is willing to absorb and normalise any anomaly that can help it win power.

The drama also showed that the House leadership either failed to notice a major breach or chose not to confront it.

A minority leader cannot simultaneously personify opposition and serve as a ruling-party candidate without forcing the chamber to defend its own credibility.

A democracy that treats defections as private convenience rather than public accountability is teaching cynicism, not citizenship.

A democracy that tolerates opaque cross-carpeting, strategic silence, and litigation as afterthought cannot easily command confidence at home or abroad. Confidence comes from rules being visibly enforced, not merely recited.