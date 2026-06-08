Nigeria: Kaduna Scores Another Big Win Under UBA Sani

The recent announcement of the 2025 Phillips Consulting State Performance Index (pSPI) has illuminated Kaduna State's remarkable progress, ranking it third nationally and awarding it an Excellent Four-Star Rating. This accolade not only showcases the state's achievements but also serves as an independent validation of the transformative and inclusive leadership exemplified by Governor Uba Sani since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

The significance of this ranking is profound. It reflects measurable advancements in governance, fiscal management, economic development, infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, security, and social inclusion. Utilising a robust methodology that combines objective performance indicators with citizen feedback, the assessment illustrates Kaduna's substantial strides in critical areas vital to the well-being of its citizens.

Governor Sani's leadership style has been characterized by a commitment to dialogue, inclusion, and meaningful service over mere propaganda. This approach resonates deeply in a state previously beset by insecurity and social fragmentation. Upon assuming office, Sani faced a daunting landscape where banditry and violent attacks had become commonplace, leading to a crisis of confidence among the populace. Rather than succumbing to despair, he chose to rebuild trust through focused initiatives.

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A cornerstone of Governor Sani's security strategy is the Kaduna Peace Model. By working closely with security agencies, traditional leaders, and local stakeholders, the administration has adopted a holistic approach to peace-building, addressing not only immediate security threats but also their underlying causes. This multidimensional strategy has yielded impressive results, with reports indicating a significant reduction in violent crime rates. Communities previously paralysed by fear are regaining their confidence, farmers are returning to their fields, and schools that once faced disruptions are now operational.

In fiscal management, the Governor Sani administration has exhibited remarkable discipline. Faced with substantial debt obligations, the governor opted for restraint, prioritizing fiscal sustainability over short-term gains. This prudent governance approach has seen Kaduna State repay more than ₦90 billion in inherited debts without incurring new loans, a feat that underscores responsible governance. The administration's commitment to transparency has fostered investor confidence, enhancing revenue collection and reducing dependency on external funding sources.

Equally remarkable has been the restoration of confidence in Kaduna's financial management architecture. Under Uba Sani, transparency and accountability ceased to be rhetorical ornaments and became measurable governance principles. For two consecutive years, Kaduna emerged as Nigeria's most transparent and accountable state, according to the Transparency and Integrity Index released by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity, supported by the MacArthur Foundation.

This ranking was not accidental. Kaduna institutionalized open procurement systems, strengthened citizen engagement frameworks, expanded fiscal transparency mechanisms, and deepened the Open Government Partnership framework through its extended State Action Plan III covering 2024-2027. Governance increasingly became participatory rather than opaque.

Perhaps nowhere is the administration's reformist instinct more visible than in revenue generation. At the time Governor Sani assumed office, Kaduna's monthly internally generated revenue hovered around ₦5 billion. Through tax reforms, automation, expansion of the tax net, and improved ease of doing business, Kaduna rapidly emerged as the leading internally generated revenue-performing state in Northern Nigeria.

The numbers tell the story. Kaduna generated ₦62.48 billion in internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2023; ₦71 billion in 2024; and ₦86 billion in 2025, with projections nearing ₦90 billion by 2026. This remarkable leap did not arise from arbitrary taxation but from systemic reforms. The introduction of the PAYKADUNA integrated tax administration portal automated revenue collection, reduced leakages, and enhanced compliance. Financial inclusion initiatives and innovative taxpayer complaint systems further strengthened public confidence.

The effect has been transformative. Kaduna gradually moved from fiscal fragility toward financial resilience, enabling the government to sustain salaries, execute projects, and attract investments without mortgaging the future. Indeed, investor confidence has steadily returned. The administration has attracted investments worth over $2.5 billion; a remarkable feat for a state that, only a few years earlier, was more associated with instability than opportunity.

The administration's economic reforms have also been impressive. By launching various initiatives aimed at diversifying the economy beyond its traditional reliance on oil revenues, Governor Sani has positioned Kaduna as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation. The establishment of the Kaduna State Economic Development Agency has facilitated partnerships with local and international investors, resulting in the creation of thousands of jobs and a projected GDP growth rate of 5.6%. Industrial parks have been developed to support manufacturing, attracting foreign direct investment and fostering a dynamic business environment.

Infrastructure development has emerged as another defining feature of Governor Sani's governance. Over the past three years, approximately 150 road projects covering about 1,345 kilometers have been initiated across Kaduna's 23 local government areas. This robust infrastructure agenda has improved connectivity within the state and to neighboring regions, enhancing trade and commerce. Notable projects include the 35-kilometer Gadan Gayan-Gwaraji-Kujama Road and the ongoing Bagoma-Gagumi Road in Birnin Gwari, which are poised to support economic activities and agricultural productivity.

In the healthcare sector, significant reforms have transformed access to medical services. Kaduna became the first state in Nigeria to upgrade all 255 Primary Healthcare Centres to Level II status, significantly expanding healthcare access in both urban and rural communities. The administration has increased funding for healthcare facilities by 40%, enabling the renovation and equipping of hospitals across the state. Vaccination campaigns have successfully raised immunization rates, while maternal health programs have been expanded, resulting in a notable reduction in maternal and infant mortality rates.

Education remains a cornerstone of Governor Sani's governance. More than 25% of the state budget has been consistently allocated to this critical sector, leading to the renovation of over 500 primary and secondary schools, the recruitment and training of teachers, and the introduction of technology in classrooms. Notably, the administration has made strides in reducing the number of out-of-school children, a crucial step toward breaking cycles of poverty and exclusion. Vocational training initiatives have also been launched to equip young people with relevant skills for the modern economy, ensuring that they are well-prepared for future challenges.

Agriculture has experienced a revitalization under Governor Sani's leadership, with the government recognizing food security as integral to economic stability. Allocations to the agricultural sector now exceed ₦74 billion, representing approximately 14% of the state budget and surpassing the Malabo Declaration benchmark. Through the Tallafin Noma program, thousands of farmers have received improved seeds, fertilizers, and mechanization support, resulting in a reported 25% increase in agricultural output. The administration's vision extends beyond increasing farm production; initiatives like the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone are positioning Kaduna as a key player in agricultural processing and value addition.

Social inclusion has been a guiding principle throughout Governor Sani's tenure. The administration has made concerted efforts to engage women and youth in governance, ensuring that their voices are heard in decision-making processes. Empowerment programs have been launched to provide skills training and financial support to marginalized groups, aiming to improve living conditions and reduce poverty.

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The recognition of Kaduna State's performance in the 2025 pSPI is not merely a reflection of statistical achievements; it signifies a transformative journey under Governor Sani's leadership. This independent validation underscores a state that has emerged from the shadows of insecurity and division to embrace a future defined by inclusivity, accountability, and sustainable development.

As Kaduna continues to chart its path toward prosperity, it stands as a beacon of hope for other states in Nigeria. The administration's focus on governance reform, economic diversification, and social cohesion has laid a robust foundation for long-term success. The achievements thus far not only reclaim Kaduna's place among Nigeria's top-performing states but also set a standard for others to emulate.

In celebrating this remarkable accomplishment, it is crucial to recognise the collective efforts of citizens, traditional institutions, civil society organizations, and development partners whose unwavering support has been instrumental in this journey. Together, they are forging a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous Kaduna; one that truly belongs to all its people. The future beckons brightly, and Kaduna is poised to seize it.

Governor Sani's leadership offers a compelling narrative of resilience and hope, underscoring that effective governance is not merely about addressing immediate challenges but about fostering a culture of inclusivity, accountability, and sustainable growth. As the state moves forward, the lessons learned and the successes achieved will undoubtedly serve as a guiding light for other regions or states striving for similar transformative change. The path taken by Kaduna under Governor Sani exemplifies what is possible when visionary leadership meets the collective aspirations of a determined populace.

Braimah, a freelance journalist resides in Barnawa, Kaduna.