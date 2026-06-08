Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu - Seven Years On ...

By all measures, the story of Lagos over the last seven years has been one of resilience, transformation, and strategic governance. From unprecedented infrastructure expansion to transportation reforms, healthcare improvements, housing delivery, and urban renewal initiatives, the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has left an indelible imprint on Nigeria's commercial capital.

As the governor marks seven years in office, his message to Lagosians is both reassuring and ambitious: the best is yet to come.

The declaration is not merely a political slogan. Rather, it reflects the confidence of an administration that has navigated some of the most difficult periods in modern governance while laying the foundation for what many observers believe could be a more prosperous and globally competitive Lagos.

When Governor Sanwo-Olu assumed office in May 2019, he inherited the enormous responsibility of governing Africa's most populous city and one of the fastest-growing urban centres in the world. Expectations were understandably high. Yet, barely months into his administration, the world was confronted with the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented health crisis that disrupted economies, livelihoods, and governance systems across the globe.

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For Lagos, the challenge was even greater. As Nigeria's economic nerve centre and international gateway, the state became the epicentre of the country's response to the pandemic. It was a period that tested leadership, institutions, and public trust.

Against this backdrop, Sanwo-Olu's administration demonstrated remarkable adaptability and resilience. The government quickly mobilised resources, strengthened healthcare infrastructure, expanded testing facilities, and implemented measures aimed at protecting lives and livelihoods.

The experience reinforced an important lesson: effective governance requires not only vision but also the capacity to respond decisively to unforeseen challenges.

Perhaps one of the most visible achievements of the administration has been its commitment to infrastructure development. Across the five divisions of Lagos--Ikorodu, Epe, Badagry, Ikeja, and Lagos Island--road construction and rehabilitation projects have transformed communities and improved connectivity.

Major projects such as the completion and commissioning of the Blue Rail Line have fundamentally altered the transportation landscape of Lagos. The rail system represents a significant step toward reducing traffic congestion, improving mobility, and creating a more efficient urban transport network.

The commencement of passenger operations on the Red Rail Line further underscores the administration's determination to provide sustainable transportation alternatives for millions of residents. Together, these projects represent a historic shift in urban mobility and position Lagos among the few African cities with modern rail infrastructure.

Transportation reforms have also extended to water transportation, road infrastructure, and traffic management systems, reflecting a holistic approach to addressing one of the city's most pressing challenges.

Beyond infrastructure, the Sanwo-Olu administration has invested heavily in housing development. Recognising the enormous housing deficit confronting the state, the government has pursued policies aimed at increasing access to affordable housing for low- and middle-income earners.

Numerous housing estates have been completed and delivered across different parts of the state, providing thousands of families with decent accommodation while stimulating economic activity in the construction sector.

Healthcare has equally remained a major priority. The administration has undertaken significant investments in hospitals, primary healthcare centres, medical equipment, and personnel development. New healthcare facilities have emerged, while existing institutions have undergone extensive upgrades.

The completion of specialised medical infrastructure and expansion of healthcare access have strengthened the state's capacity to deliver quality medical services to residents. These interventions have not only improved healthcare outcomes but have also enhanced preparedness for future public health emergencies.

Education remains another critical pillar of the administration's development agenda. Through targeted reforms and investments, Lagos has continued to improve educational infrastructure, strengthen teacher capacity, and expand access to quality learning opportunities.

The emphasis on technology-driven learning, innovation, and skills development reflects an understanding that the future competitiveness of Lagos depends largely on the quality of its human capital.

Equally noteworthy is the administration's commitment to youth empowerment. Through various initiatives focused on entrepreneurship, digital skills, innovation, and job creation, thousands of young people have been equipped with tools to participate meaningfully in the modern economy.

These interventions are particularly important in a rapidly evolving global environment where knowledge, creativity, and technology increasingly define economic success.

Urban renewal has also featured prominently in the Sanwo-Olu administration's agenda. Across numerous communities, efforts to improve environmental sustainability, beautify public spaces, upgrade infrastructure, and enhance the quality of urban living have continued.

Markets, public facilities, drainage systems, and neighbourhood infrastructure have benefited from targeted interventions designed to improve residents' quality of life and support economic activity.

The governor's confidence about the future is also tied to broader economic reforms taking place at the national level under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda. Sanwo-Olu has consistently acknowledged the positive impact of federal reforms on Lagos State's development trajectory.

While some of these reforms have involved short-term sacrifices, they are gradually creating a more transparent, competitive, and investment-friendly economic environment. Improved fiscal sustainability, infrastructure investments, and enhanced collaboration between federal and state governments are opening new opportunities for growth and development.

Importantly, the governor's seventh anniversary message reflects an appreciation of the role played by Lagosians themselves in the state's progress. Development on the scale witnessed in Lagos cannot be achieved by the government alone. It requires partnership, patience, resilience, and a shared commitment to the collective good.

Indeed, Sanwo-Olu's acknowledgement of civil servants, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community stakeholders, private sector partners, and members of the All Progressives Congress highlights the collaborative nature of governance in Lagos.

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The private sector, in particular, remains a critical partner in the state's development journey. Lagos continues to attract substantial investments across various sectors, reinforcing its position as Nigeria's economic powerhouse and one of Africa's leading investment destinations.

As Lagos continues to grow, new challenges will inevitably emerge. Population expansion, urbanisation pressures, housing demand, environmental concerns, and infrastructure needs will require sustained attention and innovative solutions.

Yet, if the last seven years offer any indication, the state appears determined to confront these challenges with strategic planning and purposeful leadership.

Governor Sanwo-Olu's declaration that "the best is yet to come" is therefore more than a statement of optimism. It is a reflection of a governance philosophy that sees development as a continuous journey rather than a destination.

Seven years after taking office, the administration can point to tangible achievements across critical sectors. More importantly, it can point to foundations that have been laid for future growth, prosperity, and competitiveness.

For millions of Lagosians, the expectation is clear: that the momentum of progress will not only be sustained but accelerated. If the governor's assurances are matched by continued execution and delivery, then the next chapter in the Lagos story may indeed prove to be its most transformative yet.

Oluwatoyin writes from Ikeja, Lagos