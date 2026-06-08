Nigeria: Under Regulator Pressure, Telco Opens Billing Process to Public, Explores Data-Tracking Tools

MTN Nigeria has invited public scrutiny of its data billing and network operations in a bid to address recurrent customer complaints about unexplained data depletion and to rebuild trust.

The operator on Friday launched an initiative called "Data on Trial," which will let subscribers and other Nigerians inspect how data is consumed and billed on MTN's network and raise technical concerns directly with the company's engineers.

The public session will be streamed live to allow wider participation, the firm said.

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MTN Nigeria's chief corporate services and sustainability officer, Tobe Okigbo, said the move is intended to determine whether complaints reflect technical faults, misunderstandings by customers, or gaps in consumer education.

Okigbo pointed to a previous engagement in response to concerns over unauthorised value-added service subscriptions, after which MTN suspended affected services, submitted systems to regulatory review and implemented measures to restore confidence.

"We want Nigerians to tell us what is wrong, ask questions and help us identify issues so that we can collectively find solutions," he said, adding that clear billing practices are essential for customer uptake of digital services.

MTN's general manager for network quality, Mike Ndukwe, rejected claims that operators arbitrarily deduct data. He said most consumption stems from routine digital activities -- video streaming, app use, file downloads, cloud backups, hotspot sharing and background app updates -- and noted that higher-speed networks (4G and 5G) tend to increase data use because they enable higher-quality content.

Using TikTok as an example, Ndukwe said high-definition video uses far more data than standard definition, and features such as autoplay can quickly drain allowances. He recommended users reduce video quality, restrict background apps and monitor device settings to manage usage.

Ndukwe added that data measurement follows global standards, and discrepancies can arise because customer devices, network equipment and billing systems record traffic at different transmission stages. He said MTN's billing systems undergo periodic audits by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and independent assessors.

The NCC has stepped up pressure on operators to increase billing transparency amid rising complaints. Telecom companies now provide subscribers with daily reports of the prior day's data use, and many are exploring tools such as data calculators to help customers track consumption.