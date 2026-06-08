Nigeria: Firm Warns of Cyber, Other Risks On Nigerian Businesses

The Security Skills Development Company (SSDC) has unveiled its 2026 Security Outlook, identifying internal security threats, protection of national assets, cyber risks and election-related instability as the major challenges likely to shape Nigeria's business environment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to SSDC, respondents and stakeholders expressed concern over the emergence of internal threats within organisations, underscoring the need for stronger corporate governance, workforce integrity measures and structured risk management systems.

Speaking on the findings, managing director of SSDC, Mike Igbodipe, called for a more strategic approach to security management across the public and private sectors.

Igbodipe said organisations must move beyond reactive security measures and incorporate security considerations into broader strategic planning and decision-making processes.

He also advocated the development of a locally certified, gold-standard training programme for security professionals tailored to Nigeria's unique security environment.

SSDC said the outlook forms part of its ongoing thought leadership initiative aimed at promoting informed dialogue on national security, institutional resilience and risk management.

The report was developed from a nationwide survey and expert contributions at the recently concluded Security Thought Leadership Roundtable.