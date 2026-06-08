Nigeria: CIPM Pushes Stronger Regulation to Professionalise Human Resource Practice

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regulation and professional standards in the human resource sector, as it unveiled significant achievements in membership growth, digital transformation, and regulatory enforcement at its 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Speaking during the AGM, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute, Mallam Ahmed Ladan Gobir, FCIPM, who was re-elected for another term, said the Institute had intensified efforts to ensure that human resource practice in Nigeria remains professional, ethical, and compliant with established standards.

Gobir secured 2,784 votes to retain his position, while the vice president, Chidinma Justina Obiejesi, was also re-elected with 1,469 votes. Adeyemi Ajayi, Chartered FCIPD, emerged as National Treasurer with 1,785 votes.

Several members of the governing council were also returned to office, including Engr. Sean Olabode Badiru. Sa'adatu Asabe Faruk, Michael Ewomazino Ogu, and Comrade Osahon Omole. Dr Sabastine Okeke, was elected as a new Council member.

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Presenting his stewardship report, Gobir highlighted the Institute's regulatory advocacy efforts, noting that CIPM had strengthened public awareness campaigns, professional compliance initiatives, delisting exercises, and engagements with government institutions aimed at promoting adherence to professional standards among HR practitioners.

According to him, these initiatives are critical to ensuring that human resource management in Nigeria is practised by qualified professionals and in line with global best practices.

"Our focus has remained on safeguarding the integrity of the profession by promoting compliance with regulatory requirements and encouraging practitioners to obtain the necessary certifications and licences," he said.

The CIPM president disclosed that the Institute also recorded substantial membership growth during the period under review. Inducted membership increased from about 1,700 in 2023 to more than 3,000 in 2025, while total membership rose to 27,000.

He attributed the growth to deliberate efforts by the Institute to expand its reach, enhance the value proposition of membership, and deepen awareness of the importance of professional certification in human resource practice.

Gobir further revealed that the Institute accelerated its digital transformation agenda with the deployment of several technology-driven platforms, including a new examination portal, membership application portal, e-voting platform, upgraded members' portal, learning and conference portal, Human Resource Practitioners License (HRPL) portal, CIPM mobile application, and the integration of its Body of Competence and Knowledge framework.

He noted that the digital initiatives have improved service delivery, enhanced operational efficiency, and strengthened members' access to professional development opportunities.

On the international front, the Institute expanded its global engagement through strategic collaborations with leading professional bodies, including the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), United Kingdom; Chartered Professionals in Human Resources (CPHR), Canada; the African Human Resources Confederation (AHRC); and the World Federation of People Management Associations (WFPMA).

According to Gobir, the partnerships have broadened opportunities for Nigerian HR professionals while elevating the global profile of the Institute.

Reflecting on the Institute's progress, he said the achievements recorded during the year underscore CIPM's determination to build a stronger, more innovative, and globally competitive HR profession.

"When future generations look back at this period in our history, they will see an institute that chose progress over complacency, innovation over tradition, growth over stagnation, and courage over comfort," he stated.

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Members who spoke during the AGM commended the leadership and Governing Council for advancing the Institute's regulatory mandate and increasing its visibility across the country.

They particularly praised CIPM's advocacy efforts aimed at encouraging certification and compliance among HR practitioners, while also highlighting the benefits of its mutual recognition arrangements with international professional bodies.

The members urged the Institute to sustain its regulatory drive and continue promoting professional standards that will strengthen human resource management practice in Nigeria.

The AGM concluded with renewed support for the Institute's agenda of deepening regulation, advancing digital innovation, and positioning the HR profession as a key driver of organisational and national development.