Nigeria: Tinubu Felicitates Nan Md, Ali At 60

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the managing director/chief executive officer of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ali Muhammad Ali, on his 60th birthday today.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the president rejoiced with Ali, a distinguished journalist and administrator who has brought extensive experience, skills and an influential network to strengthen the mandate of the nation's foremost news agency.

Tinubu acknowledged Ali's efforts to bridge the information gap among citizens, private-sector leaders and the government through strategic coverage of national and international events, as well as the promotion of specialised reporting on key sectors and programmes.

The president said, "Under Ali's watch, NAN continues to demonstrate consistency in news gathering, sharing and networking with multilateral institutions, foreign news agencies, and media platforms -- efforts that have further enhanced the image of the country and helped in mitigating the spread of fake news, particularly through online engagement.

"I commend Ali, the management and staff of the agency for sustaining the mandate of Africa's leading news agency. As Ali celebrates his diamond jubilee, I pray that God will grant him continued good health, strength, and wisdom for more years of meritorious service to the nation."