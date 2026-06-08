Nigeria: China, Nigeria Deepen Education Ties in Chinese Proficiency Contest

China and Nigeria have deepened ties in education at the 19th Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students held at the China Cultural Centre, Abuja on Friday, which underscored the growing importance of Mandarin education in strengthening relations between both countries.

Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and Director of the China Cultural Centre, Mr. Yang Jianxing, described language as a bridge between civilizations and a foundation for mutual understanding.

He said this year's theme, "One World, One Family," reflects China's philosophy of harmony and coexistence while promoting global cooperation. Yang noted that participants were not only learning Mandarin but also serving as cultural ambassadors between both nations.

"This year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Nigeria and the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges. Through language and cultural interactions, our peoples continue to build deeper understanding and stronger ties," he said. He assured continued support for Chinese language education, cultural exchange programmes and academic partnerships in Nigeria.

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The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Education Secretariat also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cultural and educational cooperation between Nigeria and China, describing language as a critical bridge for diplomacy, development and mutual understanding.

The Secretary for Education, FCT, Mrs. Joy Okeke, said the long-standing partnership between Nigeria and China continues to yield positive outcomes in education, cultural exchange and youth development.

"It is a thing of pleasure and honour to be part of this event in the promotion of cultural and educational exchanges between two long-term partners, friends and brothers for a better and prosperous future," she said.

She noted that language remains more than a communication tool, describing it as a vehicle for transmitting civilization, sustaining generational cohesion and enhancing global commerce. Okeke commended the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria for promoting Mandarin language education, adding that with China's rich civilisational history and global reach in language learning, Nigeria stands to benefit significantly from deeper educational collaboration.

According to her, FCT schools have become pioneers in Chinese language integration in public secondary education, with established "Chinese Corners" where students engage in language practice, Wushu, cultural dances, lion dances, art and craft, and other capacity-building activities.

She added that the FCT Education Secretariat is taking steps to fully integrate Chinese language learning across schools in the territory, describing the initiative as part of broader efforts to equip students for a globalised world.

The event, organised by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and the China Cultural Centre in collaboration with Confucius Institutes across the country, brought together students, diplomats, educators and cultural stakeholders.

Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Dr. Mohammed Bulama, commended organisers for advancing intercultural dialogue through language education. He noted that growing interest in Mandarin reflects the expanding strategic relationship between Nigeria and China in trade, diplomacy, culture and education.

Bulama disclosed that Radio Nigeria has partnered with the Chinese Embassy through its educational programme "Ni Hao China" to promote Mandarin learning among Nigerians. "China is increasingly becoming a major player in global affairs. It is important for more Nigerians to understand the Chinese language and culture as both countries continue to strengthen cooperation in various sectors," he said.

Similarly, President of the Society of Nigerian Professionals, Mohammed Suleiman, described language as a key driver of economic cooperation and technological advancement.

He praised China's continued support for scholarships and educational exchanges, noting that language acquisition opens doors to global opportunities and deeper cultural appreciation. "Learning a language is not only about mastering vocabulary. It opens doors to new ways of thinking, new opportunities and deeper cultural understanding," he said.

Speaking virtually, Prof. Yu Zhangbao, Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, praised Nigerian students for their outstanding performance in previous editions of the competition. He noted that Nigerian participants have consistently earned global recognition, with top placements among competitors from over 100 countries.

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"These achievements demonstrate the determination, intelligence and capability of Nigerian students and showcase the success of Chinese language education in Nigeria," he said.

Also speaking, Prof. Wu Shuang, Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Lagos, described the competition as a platform for nurturing future global leaders and cultural bridge-builders. She added that Mandarin education equips students with international exposure, intercultural competence and lifelong networks.

"Regardless of the outcome, every contestant has already achieved something remarkable through dedication, perseverance and commitment to learning," she said.

Participants expressed optimism that continued collaboration between Nigeria and China would further strengthen bilateral relations while creating new academic and professional opportunities for young people.