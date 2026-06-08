Nigeria: Lagos Okays Nature-Based Solution to Climate Change Challenges

The Lagos State government has called for an urgent adoption of nature-based solutions in addressing climate change challenges and safeguarding the future of urban populations.

The call was made by the special adviser to the governor on Environment, Engr Olalekan Rotimi-Akodu, at the 2026 World Environment Day Celebration held in Alausa, Ikeja.

Highlighting the 2026 World Environment Day theme "Inspired by Nature for Climate, For Our Future," Akodu emphasized the critical role of forests, wetlands, green spaces, and other natural ecosystems in helping communities adapt to climate change, enhance resilience, and secure sustainable development.

He noted that climate change continues to intensify urban heat challenges globally, citing reports from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) indicating that 2024 was the warmest year on record, while 2025 ranked as the third warmest year globally.

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"Rapid urbanization, population growth, traffic congestion, greenhouse gas emissions, and the replacement of natural landscapes with concrete and asphalt surfaces are all contributing to rising temperatures and the Urban Heat Island effect in cities," he said.

The Special Adviser emphasized that Lagos, Africa's most populous city and one of the continent's foremost economic hubs, remains particularly vulnerable to climate impacts, including sea level rise, extreme heat, and flooding.

He warned that extreme heat poses serious threats to public health, labour productivity, air quality, energy demand, and overall quality of life.

"Lagos has aligned its local observance with the global campaign on extreme heat under the theme "50 Cities at 50°C: Lagos Rising Against the Urban Heat Island.

"The initiative, championed by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) through its global 50@50 campaign, calls on cities worldwide to document and share innovative responses to rising urban temperatures and climate risks," he said.

Akodu stated that despite challenges confronting the state, the Government is implementing strategic interventions aimed at strengthening climate resilience and promoting sustainable urban development.

"Among these interventions is the continued investment in an integrated multimodal transportation system comprising Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), rail infrastructure, and water transportation."