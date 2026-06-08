Namibia: President's Son Dismisses IPC Claims of Dirty Business

The president's son is pushing back at allegations that a N$612-million solar project owes its existence to family connections.

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) president Panduleni Itula has accused president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of personal involvement in a deal between her son, Nande Ndaitwah, and Sinomine Tsumeb Smelter.

The deal was struck between Ndaitwah's investment firm, Massaus Investments CC, and the Sinomine smelter to set up a 20MW solar power plant to supply the smelter with electricity.

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"The parties intend to explore working together to set up the project, which is the establishment of a, minimum, 20-megawatt solar power plant and any other infrastructure required for the purpose of supplying electricity/energy to Sinomine at its premises," the agreement between Sinomine and Ndaitwah states.

Itula said in a press conference yesterday that the deal is based on using Farm Massaus for solar power - a farm that is owned by the president.

"Was there a transfer, a lease, servitude, a family agreement or land-use consent?

Was it declared? A N$612-million project cannot be explained by vibes," he said.

Ndaitwah told The Namibian yesterday that Itula was confused about the specifics of the deal.

"The solar plant is not going on the farm.

It's obvious and clear [from the environmental clearance certificate (ECC)] where the plant is going," Ndaitwah said.

The initial idea for the plant was to use the private farm.

He said it is common practice for solar plants to be built on private farms near mines.

But after additional research, he decided that land near the smelter itself would be best suited for the project.

Ndaitwah also denied that his agreement with Sinomine is representative of a politically-connected youth with better access to opportunities than regular Namibians.

"I got into my car, drove to Tsumeb, and knocked on their door. [When I went there] I drove there as Nande. You can use me as an example to tell the youth to get up and just go to these entities," he said.

Ndaitwah said that there are many other Namibians who own solar plants near mines.

"This thing is not unique to the president's children. There are five or six examples of this," he said.

Itula also raised concerns about the specifics of the deal with Sinomine and Ndaitwah.

The agreement is signed by Ndaitwah as managing member of Massaus Investment CC. However, it was Massaus and Titan Energy Solutions (Pty) Ltd - a different company - that applied for and received an environmental clearance certificate.

Ndaitwah said Massaus Investments was the original company he brought to the deal. To implement the project, he needed a technical partner.

Massaus and Titan Energy is the special purpose vehicle through which the project will be implemented.

Both Massaus Investments and a technical partner own shares in Massaus and Titan Energy.

Itula said there are many possible, legal explanations for all of the anomalies his party uncovered.

"But would the first family, led by the president, whose mantra is "corruption is treason" be part of something like that?" he asked.

He called on her to lay open all documents related to the deal to prove that it is a "clean" deal.

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"Madam president, this is not about punishing your family for doing business. It is about protecting the republic from public power becoming private inheritance by paperwork," Itula said.

The president told The Namibian yesterday that she is not involved in the project referred to by the IPC.

"The Presidency will not be drawn into speculation. Any person in possession of evidence of wrongdoing should present it to the relevant authorities," Presidency spokesperson Jonas Mbambo said.

Sinomine, a Chinese company, bought the Tsumeb smelter from Canadian Dundee Precious Metals in 2024. In the deal with Massaus, Sinomine will have the exclusive right to buy electricity generated by the solar power plant.

The project has not yet been built, but the ECC and generation licence for the project have been issued.