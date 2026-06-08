Namibia: The Gate Is Not the End

We are having the right argument about our prisons, but only part of it.

The reports are familiar: holding cells crowded beyond capacity, crimes committed inside the very facilities meant to contain crime, a national conversation about whether our institutions reform people or harden them.

The proposed answers cluster around the front end: alternative sentencing, community service, keeping petty offenders out.

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These are good answers but they only address who walks in. Almost no one talks about what happens when a person walks out.

Consider the man who leaves a correctional facility today with everything he owns in a plastic bag.

Within months, the uncomfortable odds are that he will be back. Not because prison is where he wants to be but because it is the only place left with a role for him.

While he was inside, the bonds that hold an ordinary life together came apart.

The family that stopped visiting. The job that was never coming back. The community that, somewhere along the way, decided what he was and closed the matter.

TIES THAT BIND

Researchers have a word for what long confinement can do to a person: institutionalisation, the slow erosion to belong anywhere except inside.

We release people stripped of nearly every connection, return them to places that have already written them off, then act surprised when the one institution that still knows their name is the one they just left.

We worry, rightly, that prisons can manufacture criminals inside. We have barely begun to worry about a society that pulls them back from outside.

It would be easy, and wrong, to blame the Namibian Correctional Service.

Since 2010 it has moved from a punitive model toward rehabilitation, bringing in psychologists, social workers, teachers and chaplains.

Inside the walls, the work of returning people to society as law-abiding citizens is being done with more care than most Namibians give it credit for.

The problem is that this work has a cliff edge, and that edge is the gate.

A person can complete every programme and rebuild every intention but it is all tested in their first hour outside in a community that offers nothing to step into.

The service can prepare a person to go home. It cannot build a home for them to go to. This is not my conclusion. It is the service's own.

SHOWING UP

The institution's leadership has said plainly that rehabilitation and reintegration is a shared responsibility, requiring the involvement of communities, families and partners.

The uncomfortable truth is how rarely the request is answered.

We let correctional officers carry the weight of turning a life around, then blame them when a released person reoffends, as though the failure happened inside the walls rather than in the silence they met outside.

That silence, born of every family, employer and neighbour who quietly turns away, tells a returning person what the cell never did: there is no place for you here.

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Almost everyone we incarcerate comes back to live among us, and the only question that matters is what kind of person walks out.

A person met by family, by work, by some thread of belonging, has a reason to stay out. A person met by nothing has been told where they belong.

Reducing who goes in is overdue but it is only the first half.

The correctional service has accepted it cannot do the second half alone. The rest of us have not yet answered.

We treat the prison gate as the end of the story, where our responsibility ends and someone else's begins.

It is not the end. It is the moment the rest of us are supposed to show up.

Michael Kavari writes on policing and justice matters; kkavari10@gmail.com