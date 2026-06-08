Namibia: NNN Pays Tribute to Castro On 95th Birthday

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has congratulated former Cuban president Raúl Castro on his 95th birthday.

Castro was born in Cuba's Holguín Province on 3 June 1931.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on Wednesday, Nandi-Ndaitwah paid tribute to Castro's lifelong contribution to the Cuban people, the Cuban revolution, and the advancement of the ideals of freedom, justice, solidarity, and self-determination.

"The president also acknowledged Cuba's historic support for Namibia's liberation struggle and reaffirmed the deep bonds of friendship and solidarity that continue to unite the peoples and governments of Namibia and Cuba," the statement says.

It notes that Nandi-Ndaitwah acknowledges the resolve and dedication of the Cuban people as they face ongoing challenges, underlining that the Caribbean island nation's devotion to sovereignty and enduring spirit continue to motivate countries and liberation movements around the world.

Cuba is facing humanitarian challenges due to an economic embargo imposed by the United States, which has limited access to essential supplies, healthcare resources and economic development opportunities.