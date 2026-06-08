Namibia: There's Only One Vitol - Amutse

International oil trader Vitol is a single entity, despite having multiple companies and operational subsidiaries.

The announcement that Vitol would be Namibia's sole supplier of fuel for the next three months has led to widespread confusion over which company the tender was awarded to.

Confusion centred around two documents, one that stated that Vitol Bahrain will sell oil, the other stated that fuel wholesalers should communicate their fuel needs to Vitol South Africa.

Minister of industries, mines and energy Modestus Amutse clarified in parliament yesterday that Vitol is one company.

"There is only one Vitol, having an administrative office in South Africa and registered as Vitol Bahrain, which has been supplying oil or petroleum products to Namibia for the last six months," he said.