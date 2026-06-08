Ghana Wants Learner-Centred Classrooms - but Many Teachers Still Favour Old Methods

analysis

Across Africa, countries are redesigning school curricula to prepare children for the demands of the 21st century. These reforms aim to nurture creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and problem-solving rather than rote memorisation in schools. Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia have made changes, and Ghana is part of the movement too.

In 2019, Ghana introduced a new curriculum for basic schools that strongly promotes learner-centred teaching. The idea is simple: instead of teachers dominating classroom instruction through lectures and note-taking, learners are expected to take a more active part through discussions, group work, inquiry and practical learning activities.

But changing classroom practices is not as simple as introducing a new curriculum.

Existing research in Ghana and other African countries shows that schools continue to struggle with overcrowded classrooms, limited teaching materials and examination systems that still reward memorisation rather than critical thinking and creativity.

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In our previous work on educational assessment, we also found that examination pressures can discourage the development of critical thinking and practical problem-solving skills promoted under Ghana's new curriculum. The pressures can make it seem more practical and effective to give the teacher more control.

As education researchers, we wanted to understand whether teachers themselves believed in the value of learner-centred teaching. Our newly published study examined teachers' beliefs about it. These beliefs matter because they are likely to influence how curriculum reforms are applied in classrooms.

Teachers support reform, but with reservations

In our study, we surveyed 282 basic school teachers in Ghana and examined their beliefs about the new approach. Most of the participants were professionally trained teachers (83%), and nearly 80% had 10 years or less of teaching experience. About 90% had received training on Ghana's new curriculum. We used a statistical method called latent profile analysis to examine patterns in what they said.

The findings revealed two distinct groups of teachers.

The first group strongly embraced learner-centred teaching. These teachers believed learners should actively participate in lessons, collaborate with others and take some responsibility for their own learning. They were more likely to support flexible and interactive classroom environments.

But this group was the minority (74 teachers, 26.2%).

Most teachers fell into a second category that we described as "conditional learner-centred believers". These teachers support student-led learning, but still believe the teacher must be the main authority figure in the classroom.

In other words, many teachers had one foot in the new and another in the old. They supported modern ideas about active learning while still believing that effective teaching depends heavily on teacher authority, structured instruction and delivering content directly.

This tension matters because research shows that teacher beliefs shape classroom practice. Teachers do not simply carry out curriculum reforms exactly as policymakers design them. They interpret reforms through their own experiences, professional training and classroom realities. And these interpretations, or beliefs, influence the way they teach.

Why reforms falter inside classrooms

Teachers' hesitation arises from the realities they face in many schools in Ghana. These include overcrowded classrooms, limited teaching materials, insufficient instructional time and pressure to prepare learners for examinations that still reward memorisation.

Read more: What's stopping kids from learning useful skills? Short answer: exams

Under those conditions, learner-centred teaching can be difficult to apply consistently. A teacher responsible for large classes may rely more on lecture-style teaching to maintain order and complete the syllabus, even when they value learner-centred education.

This challenge is not unique to Ghana. Many countries across eastern and southern Africa implementing competency-based or learner-centred curricula face similar gaps between reform ambitions and classroom realities.

Experience shapes beliefs

Our study also found that teaching experience mattered.

Teachers with more years of experience were less likely to hold a strong belief in learner-centred methods. One possible explanation is that they were trained under older education systems that put teachers at the centre.

Less experienced teachers, by contrast, are more likely to have received the training introduced in 2018 to align with the curriculum reforms.

In addition, experienced teachers have spent years working within traditional classroom systems and examination-driven school cultures. As a result, shifting towards newer instructional methods may not be easy, particularly in school environments where classroom conditions and assessment practices still favour the older ways.

Teacher training could determine reform success

In Ghana, workshops and professional learning activities are often encouraged as part of curriculum implementation, although participation levels vary across schools and teachers. Our findings show that teachers who attended more professional development programmes per year were about 30% more likely to support learner-centred teaching.

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Instead of mainly giving instructions and explanations, teachers are now expected to guide discussions, encourage participation and support problem-solving activities. This shift requires continuous training and support.

Teacher support matters

Although the study involved only 282 teachers from one municipality in Ghana, the findings offer important insights into the challenges facing curriculum reform.

Education reforms often struggle in practice, as seen across several eastern and southern African countries, because too much attention is placed on curriculum design and too little on the realities teachers face every day. If governments want learner-centred education to work in practice, teachers need continuous professional support, better classroom resources and assessment systems that align with the goals of the new curriculum. Reducing overcrowded classrooms and improving access to teaching and learning materials may also make it easier for teachers to apply learner-centred methods consistently.

Professional development should move beyond one-time workshops, usually held during curriculum rollout. Teachers need regular opportunities to learn, practise and reflect on newer approaches within their everyday classroom realities.

Frank Quansah, Senior Lecturer, Educational Assessment, Measurement and Evaluation, University of Education, Winneba