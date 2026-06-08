Sudan: Minnawi - 'Tasis', RSF Militia Are Two Sides of the Same Coin, Responsibility Cannot Be Evaded By Changing Names

KHARTOUM, June 7, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Governor of the Darfur Region, Minni Arko Minnawi, stated that many people make the mistake of treating the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and "Tasis" as separate entities, asserting that facts indicate they are two sides of the same coin, bound together by shared goals, interests, and political, moral, and legal responsibilities.

In a post on his Facebook page, Minnawi explained that the RSF militia is the military organization that emerged under the regime of former President Omar Al-Bashir, relying on tribal and selective recruitment derived from the Janjaweed under new designations meant to obscure a heavy legacy tied to widespread violations in Darfur.

He added that for years, the name of this organization has been linked to documented crimes including killings, forced displacement, and intimidation, which led to the displacement of millions of citizens into internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, refugee camps, and exile. He noted that several international resolutions had been issued directing its disarmament and accountability, alongside criminal warrants against its leaders and state officials at the time.

He continued: "This organization never possessed a clear political or national project; rather, its activities remained tied to the logic of force, spoils of war, and control over territory and resources, with a permanent readiness to pledge allegiance to whoever provides it with support and protection."

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Minnawi pointed out that the organization benefited at certain stages from regional and international arrangements provided under various pretexts, including combating irregular migration, even though the conditions created by the group itself were among the primary drivers of displacement and migration waves.

Regarding "Tasis," Minawi said it presents itself as a new political umbrella or project, but it cannot dissociate itself from the bloody legacy of the forces and organizations aligned under its banner. He stressed that many of its military components stand accused of participating in documented events, including the siege of El-Fashir, the targeting of its civilian population, and the siege of the Zamzam camp and the subsequent grave violations, alongside accusations involving crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing that remain under investigation and documentation.

Minnawi added that attempting to separate "Tasis" from the RSF appears superficial rather than an objective reality, because responsibility is not absolved simply by changing a name or reframing political discourse. He asserted that justice knows no double standards, and the accountability and reckoning that apply to the RSF must apply to all entities that participated in, supported, or provided political and military cover for these violations.

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He concluded by saying: "Names may change, but facts remain, and crimes are neither erased by slogans nor absolved by rebranding."