Sudan: Minister of Information Commends Electronic Press Role in the 'War of Dignity,'

KHARTOUM, June 7, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities, and Tourism, Khalid Al-Eisir, commended the contribution of electronic media to the "War of Dignity," affirming that journalists' rights and national efforts are fully recognized. On behalf of the Government of Hope, he extended his gratitude to all patriotic journalists who stood by the Sudanese state.

This came during his meeting with a number of electronic website owners and news platforms, in the presence of the Ministry's Undersecretary, Ms. Sumaya El-Hadi, and the Director of the General Directorate of the Press at the National Council for Press and Publications and Acting Secretary-General, Omar Ahmed Taifour.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to the operations of electronic websites. The Minister explained that the Ministry's role complements the work of the press, while the National Council for Press remains the entity responsible for regulating journalistic work and protecting journalists' rights.

The meeting emphasized the importance of dialogue between journalists, website owners, and the Ministry as an executive body to organize journalistic and media activities in accordance with established standards.

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Al-Eisir renewed the government's commendation of the patriotic stance taken by journalists in combating rumors and disinformation campaigns, noting that journalists are key partners of the Ministry in drafting media management plans. He stated that the registration of journalistic websites is a routine, cost-free procedure with no financial burdens, designed to protect and immunize websites against potential cyber breaches, while reaffirming the state's support for the efforts of patriotic journalists.

The meeting also touched upon organizing workshops to discuss the press act and the economics of the profession, as well as dedicating a day to honor the martyrs of the press.