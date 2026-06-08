Sudan: Prime Minister Briefed On Foreign Ministry's Performance

KHARTOUM, June 7, 2026 (SUNA) -- Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris was briefed on Sunday on the overall performance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sudan's diplomatic missions abroad.

The meeting took place this afternoon between Prime Minister Kamil Idris and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim.

In a press statement, the Foreign Minister said the meeting discussed ways to upgrade the quality of performance and improve the work environment at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sudan's diplomatic missions abroad.

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He added that he briefed the Prime Minister on the outcomes of his meetings held on the sidelines of his participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, as well as on the details of his recent visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Foreign Minister added that the meeting discussed Azerbaijan's experience in reconstruction projects in the Karabakh region and explored the possibility of leveraging this expertise for major national projects, such as the "One Million Productive Homes" initiative championed by the Prime Minister.

Ambassador Salim pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regularly submits performance reports to the Prime Minister to refine and improve operations. He stated that this aligns with all aspects of the battle imposed upon the country, affirming that the Ministry will forge ahead alongside the Armed Forces until security is fully restored across all parts of Sudan and the Sudanese people's aspirations for peace and stability are realized.