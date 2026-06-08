Sudan: TSC President Meets UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Sudan

KHARTOUM, June 7, 2026 (SUNA) -- The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, met on Sunday with the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Sudan, Pekka Haavisto. The meeting, which was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim, reviewed ongoing efforts to achieve peace in Sudan.

In a press statement, Haavisto noted that this is his second visit to the country since assuming office in March 2026. He explained that during this period, he had conducted intensive regional consultations, meeting with heads of state and government, a broad spectrum of Sudanese citizens, political actors, and representatives of civil forces. These consultations centered primarily on the aspirations of the Sudanese people regarding the future of their country.

He added that his endeavors focus on encouraging de-escalation efforts to defuse tensions and build trust between the parties, noting that he discussed practical steps within this framework to foster an environment conducive to peace in the country.

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The Special Envoy stated that he briefed the President of the Sovereignty Council on the efforts of the Pentagonal Mechanism--which comprises the African Union, IGAD, the Arab League, the United Nations, and the European Union. He highlighted the progress made during the mechanism's consultations, which concluded recently in Addis Ababa and brought Sudanese partners together to deliberate on the most effective ways to launch a comprehensive dialogue. He emphasized that the political process will remain entirely Sudanese-owned.

Haavisto further stated that he requested the TSC President to support these efforts aimed at realizing the aspirations of the Sudanese people, reaffirming the United Nations' commitment to sustaining its support for Sudan's unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. "As the Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General, I am committed to engaging with all Sudanese partners to advance the security and political tracks, settle differences, reach a consensus, and assist in forging a shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous Sudan. I look forward to maintaining close communication with all Sudanese partners." He added.

The UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy concluded by stating that during his regular meetings in Khartoum and the wider region, he will exert every possible effort to support ongoing initiatives aimed at reaching a sustainable solution to the conflict in Sudan.