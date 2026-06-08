Rwanda: MPs Raise Concerns Over Urban Farming, Insurance Gaps

Members of Parliament have urged the City of Kigali to accelerate efforts to promote urban agriculture, citing its potential to boost food security and increase agricultural production in the capital.

The concerns were raised on Saturday, June 6, during ongoing parliamentary field visits assessing agricultural activities across the country.

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Lawmakers questioned city officials about the slow pace of urban farming development and challenges facing farmers, including limited irrigation, inadequate insurance coverage, and crop pests.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Beline Uwineza said the visits are examining the entire agricultural value chain.

"We are looking at how farmers prepare their land, whether land consolidation has been carried out, the establishment of terraces on hillsides, and the preparation of wetlands," she said.

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"We will also assess the use of agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilisers and lime where necessary, as well as support provided to address pests and diseases."

The visits will further assess post-harvest facilities, market access, and the capacity of farmers' cooperatives to support agricultural development.

A major concern raised by MPs was the limited progress of urban farming in Kigali despite growing pressure on land and rising food demand.

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MP Jennifer Wibabara questioned the city's plans to expand urban agriculture, while MP Anastase Nabahire called for greater investment in rooftop and household farming initiatives, saying they could make better use of rainwater and available urban spaces.

Lawmakers also raised concerns about agricultural insurance.

MP Gloriose Sibobugingo said farmers complain that existing insurance schemes mainly cover production costs rather than potential harvest losses, while some crops, including fodder, remain excluded.

MP Christine Mukabunani questioned why insurance coverage remains more accessible in wetlands than in hilly farming areas.

Meanwhile, MP Odette Uwamariya urged authorities to strengthen measures against crop pests and diseases and improve planning for feeder roads serving farming communities.

Responding to the concerns, Jean Rubangutsangabo, an urban economist at the City of Kigali, said the city has started promoting urban agriculture through pilot projects, including a rooftop farming initiative at Kigali City Hall.

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He added that the city is encouraging residents to plant fruit trees to support both environmental sustainability and food security.

"Many of our farming areas are located in wetlands, but we have started promoting urban agriculture through demonstration projects," he said.

Rubangutsangabo said irrigation remains one of the biggest barriers to expanding urban farming, particularly in upland areas where farmers face higher risks and often struggle to access agricultural insurance.

He also cited crop pests, including fall armyworms and rice pests, as well as inadequate soil testing, among challenges affecting agricultural productivity.

Martine Urujeni, the City of Kigali's Vice Mayor in charge of Socio-Economic Affairs, said the city is working with cooperatives and private operators in farming areas such as Ndera and Murindi to improve productivity.

She said efforts to expand cultivation in available spaces have already increased production, particularly for fast-growing crops such as beans.

According to Urujeni, improved agricultural production and farming practices could help build insurers' confidence and expand insurance coverage for farmers.