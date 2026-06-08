Rwandan Voice Actor Nyirabagande 'Langwida' Dies

Nyirabagande Drocelle Fridaus, widely known by her stage name "Langwida" in the long-running Radio Rwanda drama "Urunana," has died after an illness.

News of her death emerged on Sunday, June 7, and was confirmed by Urunana Development Communication and local leaders in Itetero village in Nyamirambo, where she resided.

She was 64.

Tubabajwe cyane n'urupfu rwa Nyirabagande Drocelle,wari umukinnyi w'Ikinamico Urunana yitwa Langwida. Ubuyobozi, abakozi n'abakinnyi b'Urunana DC twihanganishije umuryango we, inshuti n'abakunzi b'Ikinamico Urunana muri ibi bihe bikomeye. Ntabwo Tuzamwibagirwa pic.twitter.com/JcPdFgZMgW-- Urunana Development Communication (@UrunanaDC) June 7, 2026

A fellow cast member told The New Times that Langwida died at home while preparing for work she was scheduled to do in Nyamasheke this week. The cast member said she had not appeared visibly ill and had been active in recent days, though reports suggested she may have been struggling with high blood pressure.

Her body was later taken to Rwampara Health Center in Nyamirambo.

Langwida joined the cast of "Urunana" in 2000 and became one of the drama's best-known voices over the years. The program remains a familiar fixture on Radio Rwanda and other stations as part of Urunana Development Communication's work in public-interest storytelling.

She leaves behind four children.