Kenya: Ruto Begins Europe Tour to Woo Investors, Expand Kenya Exports

Nairobi — President William Ruto has left for a week-long tour of Europe aimed at attracting foreign investment, expanding market access for Kenyan products and strengthening economic ties with key European partners.

The visit will take the President to Belgium, Norway and Finland, where he is expected to hold bilateral talks with government leaders, engage investors and participate in business forums focused on trade, manufacturing, renewable energy and technology.

According to a statement from State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the President will begin his trip in Belgium, where he is scheduled to meet King Philippe and Minister-President of Flanders Matthias Diependaele to discuss investment opportunities and bilateral cooperation.

Ruto will also hold consultations with senior European Union leaders, including European Council President António Costa and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

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A key agenda item during the Belgium visit will be the implementation of the Kenya-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), which grants Kenyan exports duty-free and quota-free access to the European market.

"The engagement will help unlock greater opportunities for Kenyan farmers and exporters, particularly in tea, coffee, cut flowers, horticulture and other value-added products," the statement said.

In Norway, the President is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Crown Prince Haakon. He will also participate in the Kenya-Norway Business Forum, bringing together investors from both countries to explore opportunities in renewable energy, electric mobility, climate-smart agriculture and the blue economy.

State House said the discussions are expected to support job creation and sustainable economic growth through increased investment and partnerships.

The final leg of the tour will take the President to Finland at the invitation of President Alexander Stubb, following the Finnish leader's state visit to Kenya in 2025.

While in Helsinki, Ruto will participate in the Kenya-Finland Business Forum, which will focus on technology, innovation, clean energy, manufacturing and value addition.

He is also scheduled to attend the Kultaranta Talks, a major international foreign and security policy forum, where Africa has been included as a key pillar of this year's discussions.

State House said the visit is expected to deepen cooperation between Kenya and Finland in areas such as education, technology, health, environmental sustainability, peace and security while paving the way for new agreements and partnerships.