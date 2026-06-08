Kenya: Government Orders Nationwide Audit of Boarding Schools Amid Rising Unrest

Nairobi — The government has ordered a nationwide inspection of boarding schools following a rise in student unrest that has forced several institutions to close and send learners home.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the exercise, which will run for ten days, is aimed at assessing whether boarding schools across the country comply with required safety standards.

Speaking on Saturday, Bitok said authorities were taking a multi-pronged approach to address the growing cases of unrest in schools.

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"We are taking all necessary measures to bring the situation under control. As part of these efforts, we have launched a nationwide audit of boarding schools to ensure they meet the required safety standards," he said.

To strengthen oversight, the PS announced that 1,000 quality assurance officers have been deployed to schools across the country to help monitor the situation and support efforts to restore stability.

He noted that the officers will work closely with school administrations and education officials to address emerging challenges and prevent further disruptions.

Bitok also urged parents, teachers, school managers and other stakeholders to work together with security agencies to tackle the problem through dialogue and engagement.

According to the PS, open communication between students, teachers and school administrators remains critical in resolving grievances before they escalate into unrest.

The government has in recent weeks stepped up interventions in learning institutions amid concerns over an increase in cases of student disturbances reported in different parts of the country.

This comes days after PS Bitok has ruled out an early midterm break despite a growing wave of student unrest that has forced several schools to close, insisting that learning will continue uninterrupted in institutions that remain stable.

Speaking during the Speech and Prize-Giving Day at Kenya High School in Nairobi, Bitok said the Ministry of Education would instead intensify dialogue with learners, strengthen guidance and counselling programmes, and conduct safety audits across schools to address emerging concerns.

"Unrest in few schools is being contained through enhanced dialogue with learners and nationwide audit of safety standards," his office said on Thursday.

His remarks come amid mounting pressure on education authorities following a series of student unrest incidents and school fires reported across the country in recent weeks.

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The PS acknowledged growing concerns over discipline and safety in learning institutions, particularly in the wake of the deadly dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Senior Secondary School in Gilgil that claimed the lives of 16 students.

The tragedy has reignited national debate over school safety standards, student welfare, and the effectiveness of existing mechanisms for addressing grievances in schools.

Bitok's assurance came a day after Loreto Girls High School Limuru was closed indefinitely following a student unrest incident. School management directed parents and guardians to collect their children as authorities worked to restore order.

The administration did not disclose details of the disturbance or the extent of any damage.

Loreto joins a growing list of institutions affected by unrest, including Lenana School in Nairobi and Barding Secondary School in Siaya County.

At Lenana School, students reportedly protested over the organisation of the school's annual Maroon Festival, expressing dissatisfaction with the attendance of invited schools, entertainment arrangements, and the management of funds contributed towards the event.

The unrest resulted in damage to classrooms, laboratories, the library, the school hall, and CCTV infrastructure, prompting the administration to close the institution indefinitely.