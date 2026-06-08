Somalia: Discovery Documentary Featuring Somaliland Wins Five International Film Awards

Hargeisa, June 7 (Horn Diplomat) — A documentary series highlighting wildlife conservation efforts in Somaliland and Namibia has won five international film awards, bringing global recognition to initiatives aimed at protecting endangered cheetahs and combating illegal wildlife trafficking.

The series, Return of the Cheetah, produced by Discovery Channel in partnership with JETOUR Global, received accolades including a prestigious Gold Tower Award at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards and a Gold Telly Award for Best Short Form Documentary, according to the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF).

The two-part documentary follows internationally renowned naturalist and television host Hazen Audel as he visits CCF conservation centers in Namibia and Somaliland, documenting efforts to safeguard cheetahs and restore populations threatened by habitat loss and trafficking.

The original film, Return of the Cheetah, premiered on Discovery Channel on International Cheetah Day in December 2024 and chronicles the rehabilitation and release of a rescued cheetah named Jet back into the Namibian wilderness.

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Its sequel, Return of the Cheetah: Horn of Africa, premiered globally in December 2025 and focuses on Somaliland's role in combating the illegal wildlife trade. The documentary follows conservationists as they rescue and care for cheetah cubs confiscated from traffickers and highlights the work of the Cheetah Rescue and Conservation Centre (CRCC) in Somaliland.

The facility, operated by the Cheetah Conservation Fund, serves as a critical hub for the rehabilitation of cheetahs intercepted from trafficking networks operating across the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

Conservationists say Somaliland has become a key frontline in efforts to curb the illegal trade in cheetah cubs, which are often smuggled across the Gulf of Aden for sale as exotic pets. The CRCC has rescued hundreds of cheetahs over the past decade, helping raise international awareness of the challenges facing the species.

CCF said the awards recognize not only the quality of the films but also the growing global attention being paid to wildlife conservation efforts in Africa.

The New York Festivals TV & Film Awards are among the world's leading competitions honoring excellence in television and documentary production, while the Telly Awards recognize outstanding work in video and television across multiple categories.

The international recognition is expected to further spotlight Somaliland's conservation initiatives and the broader efforts of environmental organizations working to protect endangered wildlife in the Horn of Africa.

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According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), fewer than 7,000 cheetahs remain in the wild globally, making the species one of Africa's most vulnerable large predators.

The award-winning series is available through Discovery platforms and the Cheetah Conservation Fund's digital channels.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)