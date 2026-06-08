Kenya: Kalonzo Explains Absence of Gachagua, Matiang'i and Karua At Campaign Launch

Nairobi — Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has clarified why fellow United Opposition co-principals Rigathi Gachagua, Fred Matiang'i and Martha Karua did not attend the unveiling of his presidential campaign platform, dismissing claims of rifts within the alliance.

Speaking during the launch of his flagship agenda, Kalonzo said the absence of the three leaders was intentional and part of a strategic decision tied to the rollout of his personal campaign programme.

He explained that he opted to first present and establish his own presidential platform before involving his co-principals in joint political engagements.

"I actually had to debate on whether to invite them, Rigathi Gachagua, Fred Matiang'i and Martha Karua, but I said maybe when I have sorted this issue of the flagship. But for now, I know they are all watching," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Kalonzo, however, used the event to reaffirm that the opposition coalition remains intact, united and focused on its broader goal of challenging President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"Allow me to salute my co-principals in the United Alternative Government and to thank them sincerely for standing together as a strong team which has sworn to stand with Kenyans," he said.

He added that the alliance would remain cohesive as it prepares for the next General Election.

"This team, I can assure you, will stand together until we liberate this country," he said.

The Wiper leader described the opposition alliance as a strong political formation, dismissing speculation that internal differences could weaken its prospects ahead of 2027.

"It is a wonderful team. We know that the Kenya Kwanza administration's only hope is that the United Alternative Government will split," Kalonzo said.

He insisted that attempts to portray divisions within the coalition were politically motivated and aimed at undermining its growing support base.

"Without any split, I can assure you that William Ruto is a one-term president," he declared to cheers from supporters.

His remarks come at a time of increased political activity within opposition ranks, with leaders positioning themselves for the 2027 presidential race.

While each of the coalition's principals continues to maintain an independent political presence, they have consistently affirmed their commitment to working together under the United Alternative Government framework.

The unveiling of Kalonzo's campaign platform marks a significant step in the opposition's early preparations for the contest, with the Wiper leader projecting himself as a key contender while stressing that unity within the alliance will be critical in shaping the outcome of the election.

Musyoka has unveiled a 13-point presidential agenda outlining his vision for governance reform, economic recovery and improved public services should he ascend to power.

The framework, published online, sets out what he describes as a transformative national plan anchored on constitutionalism, accountability and inclusive development.

In a statement accompanying the launch, Kalonzo said the agenda was designed to respond to Kenya's current challenges while setting the foundation for long-term stability and growth.

"This is a comprehensive policy framework anchored on the restoration of good governance, the rule of law and constitutionalism, charting a clear path toward a secure, productive and inclusive Kenya," he said.

At the centre of the plan is a pledge to safeguard human rights and civil liberties. Kalonzo committed to protecting freedoms while promoting tolerance and respect for differing political views.

The former Vice President also placed strong emphasis on the fight against corruption, promising tougher accountability measures across government.

Under his anti-graft strategy branded "Komesha Ufisadi," Kalonzo said his administration would conduct audits of public programmes, recover stolen public resources and ensure funds are redirected to development projects.

He also addressed the rising cost of living, promising tax reforms and economic interventions aimed at easing pressure on households and creating employment.

"Our focus will be on easing the burden on families through practical economic reforms that stimulate growth and create opportunities for all," he said.

On security, Kalonzo pledged reforms to professionalise policing, strengthen community policing and dismantle criminal gangs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In foreign policy, he said his administration would pursue an interest-based approach while deepening Kenya's engagement within the East African Community and African Union.

The agenda also highlights plans to modernise agriculture, expand irrigation, support small and medium enterprises and boost tourism as key drivers of job creation.

On infrastructure, he pledged to expand electricity generation capacity to 6,000 megawatts, improve roads, rail and ports, and expand access to water and digital connectivity.

In education, Kalonzo promised to stabilise curriculum reforms, improve school funding and align training with labour market needs. In health, he pledged to restructure financing systems, equip hospitals and improve welfare for healthcare workers.

He also proposed strengthened social protection programmes for vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities and the elderly, alongside reforms to ensure merit-based recruitment and professionalism in the public service.

Kalonzo said the plan represents a blueprint for rebuilding trust in government and improving livelihoods across the country.