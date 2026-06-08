Ethiopia Takes Part in 11th BRICS Foreign Policy Dialogue in New Delhi, MFA Says

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has announced that the country took part in the 11th BRICS Foreign Policy Dialogue held in New Delhi under India's BRICS Chairship.

In a statement shared on its official page, the ministry noted Ethiopia reaffirmed its commitment to constructive multilateral engagement and strengthened South-South cooperation through its participation in the forum.

The Ethiopian delegation, led by Mekonnen Gossaye, Director General for Strategic Planning and Monitoring at MFA, joined senior foreign policy and planning officials and experts from BRICS member states.

The dialogue focused on major global priorities, including resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability, providing a platform for exchanging views among participating countries.

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Mekonnen highlighted Ethiopia's commitment to climate action, particularly through the Green Legacy Initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, which continues to mobilize nationwide efforts to restore ecosystems and advance environmental sustainability.

He also outlined Ethiopia's ongoing economic and digital transformation, pointing to progress in infrastructure development, digital national ID systems, fintech solutions, and e-governance services as part of the country's broader development direction.

Ethiopia further emphasized its dedication to deepening cooperation within BRICS, stressing shared knowledge, green finance, and collective resilience as key pillars for sustainable development and shared prosperity.