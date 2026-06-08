Zimbabwe: Roseanna Hall Crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2026 in Record Multi-Queen Finale

7 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

ROSEANNA Hall was crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2026 on Saturday night, leading a record seven-queen lineup at the national finale in Harare.

The 34-year-old psychology graduate from Shurugwi beat 29 finalists to clinch the top title. The event marked Zimbabwe's largest pageant delegation, with winners also named for Miss World Zimbabwe, Miss Supranational Zimbabwe, and four other international platforms.

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa hosted the ceremony, which organisers said focused on poise, leadership, and advocacy. Hall, a past titleholder, is an advocate for mental health and has linked her platform to her academic background in psychology.

Judges cited her communication skills and community work during the Q&A and advocacy rounds. She will represent Zimbabwe at the 75th Miss Universe pageant next year.

Pageant directors hailed the multi-queen format as a milestone that "blends beauty with purpose" and expands opportunities for Zimbabwean women on global stages.

The show drew praise on social media for its production and scale, though some online commentators questioned aspects of the organisation and the final selection.

Hall succeeds outgoing queen Sakhile Dube and pledged to use her reign to promote mental health awareness and youth mentorship programmes across the country.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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